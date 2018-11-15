Want To Lose Weight ? Try This Sugar Detox Plan Right Now

Try this sugar detox plan right now!

Highlights Sugar addiction is not a joke The king of nutrients proteins is important for your overall health The natural sugar in fruits is a great way to curb your sugar cravings

Do you have a sweet tooth? Sugar addiction is not a joke. The more sugar you eat, your body will need all the more to feel satisfied. Once you are addicted to sugar, cravings can be difficult to resist. Moreover, it can lead to several health problems like obesity, heart diseases, high blood sugar levels, inactivity and other health problems. Therefore, it is very important for you to restrict sugar in your diet. This does not mean you completely eliminate sugar from your diet. You simply need to be careful about what goes into your diet. Whereas, detoxing from sugar can help you shed those extra kilos, boost immunity, low blood sugar levels and younger good looking skin.

Sugar addiction is not a joke.

Photo Credit: iStock

When we say sugar-detox plan, the detox is not meant to deprive yourself of all your favorite foods. But it is meant to help you realize the high amounts of sugar which is hidden in so many packaged or processed items which we consume on a daily basis. These include nut butters, oat meals, salad dressings, flavoured yogurts, protein powders, candies and baked stuff. This detox will make you more conscious when you are buying or eating foods. It will also help you include healthy alternatives for your favorite snacks, meals and desserts. Hence, this sugar detox will help you build long lasting and sustainable healthy habits.

Also read: Are You Trying To Lose Weight? Top 5 Weight Loss Myths Busted

Simple ways which can help you keep away from sugar:

1. Drink smart:

Sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, canned juices and iced tea have high amounts of added sugar which can lead to weight gain. Water is simply the best option for hydration. But if you find it a little boring, you can add some flavours to enhance the taste. You can flavor it with fresh fruits, mint leaves, lemon or add cucumber slices to your glass.

Sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, canned juices and iced tea have high amounts of added sugar

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Snack right:

We all feel hungry in between the meals. But whenever it comes to snacking we always pick up things which we like to munch. Your ready-made smoothies, muffins, candies and granola bars are loaded with high amounts of sugar. You can consider some healthy alternatives like roasted nuts, vegetable salads, homemade protein shakes and smoothies.

3. Proteins:

The king of proteins is extremely important for your overall health. Include healthy proteins in your diet specially breakfast. Eggs, protein shake or an avocado toast can be great to start your day. This will help balance your blood sugar levels and curb your sugar cravings.

Also read: Want To Lose Weight Quickly ? Include These 25 Fiber-Rich Foods In Your Diet For A Healthy Weight Loss

4. Healthy fats:

Some people are under an impression that fat will make you fat. However, that is not the case. It is sugar that makes you fat. Fat keeps you full for longer, balances your blood sugar and is essential for fueling your cells. Along with protein, have healthy fats in your every meal. Some healthy fats include nuts and seeds, extra virgin olive oil, coconut butter, avocados, omega 3 fats from fish, ghee and cheese.

5. Fresh fruits:

The natural sugar in fruit is a great way to curb your sugar cravings. So, instead of harming your body with processed sugars include fresh fruits in your diet. You can add fruits in your juices, salads, oat meal and smoothies.

The natural sugar in fruit is a great way to curb your sugar cravings.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Healthy carbs:

Carbohydrates are your body's preferred source of energy as they are easy to break down. Unfortunately, refined carbs like white flour, pasta, noodles and bread have given carbohydrates a bad reputation. If you are getting carbohydrates from good sources such as starchy vegetables, fruits and whole grains such as quinoa then you need not worry about the calories. Sweet carbs from sweet potatoes, banana and apples will also satisfy your sweet tooth cravings naturally.

Also read: Include This Inexpensive Drink In Your Diet For A Quick Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.