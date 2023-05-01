Want To Eat Healthier? Keep These Smart Diet Tips In Mind

Following a healthy diet ensures your body gets the nutrients it needs

A good diet has various advantages, such as strengthening bones, defending the heart, preventing disease, and improving mood. All of the major categories of food, including lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and colourful fruits and vegetables, are typically represented in a healthy diet by nutrient-dense foods.

Trans fats, added salt, and sugar-containing meals should be swapped out for more nutrient-dense alternatives as part of healthy eating practises if you wish to make your diet healthier. Continue reading as we share some common and doable tips to help you make your diet a little healthier.

Tips to help you make your diet healthier:

1. Eat more fruits and vegetables

These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre that can improve your overall health. Eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day can help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

2. Choose lean sources of protein

Lean proteins such as fish, chicken, and legumes are essential for building and repairing muscles, but avoid fatty meats and processed meats that are high in saturated fats and sodium. You are encouraged to cook and prepare your meats from scratch at home.

3. Use whole grains

Choosing whole grains such as brown rice, oats, and quinoa can provide more fibre and nutrients than refined grains like white bread and pasta. You can opt for roti and brown rice and even find whole wheat

4. Reduce sugar intake

Sugary drinks, snacks, and desserts can contribute to weight gain and increased risk of diabetes and heart disease. Try to limit your intake and choose healthier alternatives such as fresh fruits or dark chocolate.

5. Limit salt intake

High salt intake can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease. Read food labels to monitor your sodium intake and try to limit processed foods.

6. Drink plenty of water

Water is essential for flushing out toxins and keeping your body hydrated. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.

7. Reduce alcohol consumption

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of liver disease, cancer, and other health problems. Limit your intake to no more than one drink per day.

8. Choose healthy fats

Foods such as nuts, avocados, and olive oil contain healthy fats that can help to reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels.

9. Plan ahead and prepare meals at home

Planning ahead and preparing meals at home can help you avoid unhealthy food choices and save money. Try batch cooking and meal prep to make healthy eating easier. This can also help you better track your intake of protein, fibre and other essential nutrients.

10. Practice mindful eating

Sit down and enjoy your meals without distractions like TV or phone. Listen to your body and stop eating when you are full. This can help you avoid overeating and make better food choices. Although mindful eating is not effective for everyone, making separate time to eat without distraction has been proved beneficial.

Making these simple choices will pose effective and easy in improving your diet and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.