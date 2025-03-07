Want To Boost Heart Health? Try These Pilates Exercises

Pilates is a low-impact exercise method that focuses on core strength, flexibility, posture, and controlled breathing. It involves a series of movements that emphasise body awareness and alignment while improving overall muscle tone. While Pilates is often associated with core strengthening, it can also be highly beneficial for heart health. Certain dynamic Pilates exercises increase the heart rate, enhance circulation, and improve cardiovascular endurance. Pilates also reduces stress and inflammation, two major risk factors for heart disease. When combined with a healthy lifestyle, Pilates can be an excellent heart-friendly workout. Read on as we list some pilates exercises you can perform for better heart health.

These pilates exercises can help boost your heart health

1. Standing roll down

This movement enhances spinal flexibility, reduces tension in the body, and improves blood circulation, which is beneficial for heart health. It also promotes deep breathing, which lowers stress hormones like cortisol that can negatively impact the heart.

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Slowly roll down through your spine, bringing your hands toward your toes.

Breathe deeply, then roll back up to standing.

Repeat 5–6 times.

2. The hundred

One of the most famous Pilates exercises, The Hundred stimulates circulation, improves endurance, and strengthens the core muscles, helping support overall cardiovascular health. The rapid breathing technique increases oxygen intake, which benefits the heart.

Lie on your back with legs lifted in a tabletop position.

Lift your head, neck, and shoulders, extending arms forward.

Pump your arms up and down while breathing in for 5 counts and out for 5 counts.

Continue for 100 beats.

3. Single leg stretch

This exercise engages the core while promoting deep, controlled breathing, which helps regulate heart rate and circulation. It also improves cardiovascular endurance when done in a fluid motion.

Lie on your back and bring one knee toward your chest while extending the other leg.

Switch legs in a controlled motion while inhaling and exhaling deeply.

Perform 10–12 repetitions per side.

4. Rolling like a ball

This playful yet effective move stimulates the nervous system, increases blood flow, and reduces stress, all of which benefit heart health. It also improves balance and coordination.

Sit on the floor, hugging your knees toward your chest.

Rock backward, rolling onto your shoulders, then roll forward to a seated position.

Repeat 8–10 times while maintaining a steady breathing rhythm.

5. Plank to push-up flow

Adding a dynamic element to Pilates, this movement strengthens the upper body and core while elevating the heart rate, improving cardiovascular endurance.

Begin in a high plank position.

Lower into a push-up, then press back up.

Hold the plank for 5 seconds before repeating.

Perform 8–10 reps.

6. Side kick series

Side kicks are a great way to increase circulation, activate large muscle groups, and elevate heart rate, promoting better cardiovascular health.

Lie on one side, stacking your legs.

Lift one leg and perform controlled kicks forward and backward.

Complete 10 reps per leg.

Pilates is not just about core strength and flexibility, it can also be an effective heart-friendly workout. By incorporating dynamic movements and controlled breathing, Pilates improves circulation, endurance, and cardiovascular efficiency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.