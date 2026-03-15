Want Better Gut Health? Nutritionist Shares 2 Simple Gut-Healing Drinks That You Can Make At Home

The gut, or gastrointestinal (GI) tract, is primarily responsible for digesting food, absorbing nutrients and excreting waste. But its role goes far beyond digestion. Experts believe that gut health also has a strong impact on immune function, metabolism and even mental health.

The gut houses trillions of microorganisms, collectively known as the gut microbiome. These microbes help break down food and act as a defence system for the body. This is why poor gut health can affect the overall well-being of an individual.

However, nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals that many gut issues may not always stem from digestion alone. “Many gut symptoms don't just come from ‘poor digestion',” she explains. According to her, factors such as hydration, mucosal protection and certain phytochemicals can also play an important role. These elements “can support the integrity of the intestinal lining and gut function”.

To support the intestinal lining and improve gut function, she shared recipes for two functional drinks made with ingredients known for their gut-supportive properties.

Aloe-Coconut Gut-Soothing Drink

Ingredients:

200 ml coconut water

2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

5-6 fresh mint leaves

How to make:

Blend the ingredients for 10-15 seconds and drink fresh.

Why it helps:

The nutritionist explains that aloe vera contains polysaccharides such as acemannan, which support intestinal mucosal integrity and have anti-inflammatory properties.

She adds, "Coconut water provides electrolytes and hydration, which are important for maintaining normal gastrointestinal function."

Mint leaves, on the other hand, contain menthol, which has been studied for its ability to relax gastrointestinal smooth muscles.

Liquorice-Fennel Gut Support Tea

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1/4 tsp liquorice root powder

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

1/2 tsp grated ginger

How to make:

Simmer the ingredients for 5-7 minutes. Strain and drink warm.

Why it helps:

Lovneet Batra reveals that liquorice root contains glycyrrhizin and flavonoids that may help support gastric and intestinal mucosal protection.

She adds, "Fennel seeds contain anethole, which may help reduce intestinal spasms and gas formation."

Ginger, she notes, contains gingerols, which are known to support gastric motility and improve digestive comfort.

These two drinks are simple to prepare and can offer gentle support for overall gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.