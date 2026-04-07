Want Better Eyesight? These Easy Yoga Exercises Might Help

In a world of endless screen time, eye strain has become almost unavoidable. From laptops to late-night scrolling, our eyes rarely get a break. If you've been noticing dryness, blurred vision, or frequent headaches, your eyes may be asking for some attention. While yoga won't magically eliminate the need for glasses, certain eye exercises can help relax your eye muscles, reduce strain, and support overall eye health. The best part? You can do them anywhere; no equipment is needed. Dr Ganesh Chaudhary, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), PHC, Darbhanga, Bihar, recommends 5 easy exercise for better eyesight.

Why Your Eyes Feel Tired All The Time

Long hours in front of screens can lead to digital eye strain, a condition linked with symptoms like dryness and irritation, blurred vision, headaches and difficulty focusing Over time, this strain can contribute to issues like Myopia (short-sightedness), especially in younger individuals.

Also read: 6 Best Yoga Asanas For People Suffering From Asthma

Can Yoga Really Help Your Eyes?

Yoga for the eyes focuses on:

Relaxing eye muscles

Improving blood circulation

Reducing stress

While it won't reverse structural vision problems, it can improve comfort and reduce fatigue, which is often mistaken for worsening eyesight.

Easy Yoga Exercises For Better Eye Health

1. Palming: Instant Relaxation

This is one of the simplest and most effective techniques. How to do it:

Rub your palms together to generate warmth

Gently place them over your closed eyes

Avoid applying pressure

Relax and breathe deeply for 1-2 minutes

This technique relaxes the optic nerves and reduces strain almost instantly.

2. Blinking Exercise

Sounds basic, but most of us blink less when staring at screens.

Blink rapidly for 10-15 seconds

Close your eyes and relax for a few seconds

Repeat 3-4 times

Helps keep your eyes lubricated and reduces dryness.

3. Eye Rolling (Chakra Aasan)

A great way to loosen up stiff eye muscles. How to do it:

Sit comfortably

Slowly roll your eyes clockwise, then anticlockwise

Repeat 5-10 times in each direction

4. Focus Shifting (Near And Far)

This exercise improves focusing ability.follow the below steps:

Hold your thumb in front of you

Focus on it for a few seconds

Then shift focus to a distant object

Repeat 10-15 times

5. Figure Eight Movement

This improves eye coordination. How to do it:

Imagine a large figure 8 about 10 feet away

Trace it slowly with your eyes

Change direction after a few rounds

6. Trataka (Candle Gazing)

A traditional yogic practice. Sit in a dark room with a candle at eye level, try to gaze steadily at the flame without blinking and close your eyes once they feel tired. This improves concentration and eye control.

Also read: Dim Indoor Lighting, Not Just Screen Exposure, Is Causing The Global Nearsightedness Epidemic: Study

How Often Should You Do These?

10-15 minutes daily is enough

Take short breaks every 30-40 minutes during screen use

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds

Lifestyle Tips For Healthier Eyes

Eye exercises work best when combined with healthy habits:

Reduce screen brightness and glare

Stay hydrated

Eat foods rich in vitamin A (carrots, spinach)

Get enough sleep

Avoid excessive screen use before bed

A Reality Check

Yoga exercises can:

Reduce eye strain

Improve comfort

Support eye muscle function

But they cannot:

Cure refractive errors like Myopia

Replace glasses or medical treatment

If you notice persistent vision problems, it's important to consult an eye specialist. Eye yoga is a simple, natural way to give your eyes a break from constant strain. While it won't give you perfect vision overnight, it can make a noticeable difference in how your eyes feel day to day. In a screen-heavy world, a few minutes of mindful eye care can go a long way. Sometimes, better eyesight starts with simply giving your eyes the rest they deserve.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.