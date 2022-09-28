Is Exercise Addiction A Thing? Here's What We Know

Exercise Addiction: Workout addicts might depend on the release of happy hormones caused by exercising

You might be asking what exercise addiction is. While it might not seem harmful to everyone, it can result in serious issues. Admittedly, multiple studies have shown that regular exercise has positive effects on both our physical and mental health, proving that it is vital to our well-being.

We are encouraged to exercise more, in contrast to many other addictive activities. However, there is a thing called exercise addiction and it can have very negative effects. In this article, we discuss what is exercise addiction, its causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment.

What is exercise addiction?

Workout addiction differs from healthy regular exercise in a number of ways. One, exercise addiction is maladaptive, therefore it worsens one's life rather than making it better. Exercise addiction poses a concern to health because it can lead to accidents, physical damage from insufficient sleep, and in some cases, especially when it co-occurs with an eating disorder, malnutrition, and other issues.

An exercise addict works out excessively and for an extended period of time without allowing their bodies a chance to rest because it is persistent. We all occasionally push ourselves too far and need to take a break. But regardless of exhaustion or illness, persons with fitness addiction might work out for hours every day. If they are not able to do so, which is their primary method of stress management, they feel anxiety, annoyance, or emotional pain.

What causes exercise addiction?

Dopamine and endorphins are released after exercise. These neurotransmitters are also released as a result of drug use. When working out, an exercise addict experiences pleasure and satisfaction. They lose their neurotransmitters when they stop engaging in physical activity. The release of hormones requires more exercise in an addict.

Usually, an obsession with exercise stems from a desire for physical fitness. Exercise obsession can develop as a result of an eating condition like bulimia or anorexia nervosa. Workout addiction can also result from a body dysmorphic condition or a body image illness.

What are the symptoms?

Like any other illness or disorder in the body, exercise addiction can also be identified through certain symptoms and indicators. The following are common signs of exercise addiction:

A person feels revved up after exercising

Having symptoms of withdrawal after long periods of inactivity

Having irrational urges to exercise cutting back on activities in all other areas of one's life to create Time to workout

Putting in a lot of effort getting ready for and recovering from exercise

Having trouble sticking with a lessened exercise schedule

How to prevent workout addiction?

Avoid frequent gym visits if you want to avoid becoming addicted to fitness. Reduce the duration and volume of your everyday exercise. Allow your body to rest by taking pauses from activity throughout the week. Speak with your doctor about your options if you see that exercising has become an obsession for you.

What are the treatment options?

Exercise addiction is typically treated by exercising self-control. Addicts who are aware of their problem start to regulate their exercise routine. Exercise addicts frequently change up their routines or scale back on their present workouts. For a while, a workout addict may need to discontinue working out in order to control their urges.

In conclusion, excess of anything is dangerous for the body. It is important to practice all activities in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.