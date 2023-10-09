Walking Vs Running: Which One Is Better? This Analysis Will Help You Figure Out

Walking can help you boost immunity

Regular exercise is crucial for your overall health. From weight management to a healthy mind, exercising every day can offer a host of health benefits. Walking and running are two common aerobic activities that require no equipment. Some prefer long walks while others choose vigorous running. But is running better than walking or is it the other way round? Well, it is a popular question. However, the answer depends on your fitness goals. If you are confused too, let's explore the benefits of both.

Walking vs. Running: Which one is better?

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared listed the differences between the two. Here are these:

Brisk walking

It is an effective exercise that can elevate your heart rate

It can help boost your mental health and improve mood

It is excellent for beginners

It is a low-intensity workout

Vigorous running

The burn metric is quite good

It can help strengthen your leg muscles

You are more prone to injuries when running vigorously

It is a high-intensity workout

How to choose

Both walking and running are excellent cardiovascular exercises. "Neither is necessarily "better" than the other. The choice that's best for you depends entirely on your fitness and health goals," Nmami mentioned.

When to choose running

If you are trying to lose weight quickly: Running helps you burn more calories in a shorter span. Burning more calories means better weight loss. So, if weight loss is your topmost priority, choose running.

If you want to boost your overall health and weight loss is not the only goal: Walking can offer numerous health benefits. It can improve your mental health, heart health and immune function. Walking can also help you lose weight but not instantly.

Both running and walking can do wonders for your overall health. Make a list of your health goals and choose wisely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.