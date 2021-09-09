Sun Is Not The Only Source Of Vitamin D. Take A Look At These Food Sources

Vitamin D helps your body perform different body functions efficiently

Vitamins play an important role in the proper growth of the body. Right from maintaining good eyesight to taking care of your bone health, the body needs plenty of vitamins to function in the right manner. Vitamin D, also known as the "sunshine vitamin," can be synthesized with the help of sun rays. It is a popular belief that if someone is facing vitamin D deficiency, exposure to sunlight is a must. However, sunlight is not the only source of vitamin D. This is exactly what dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta explained in her recent social media post. "Let's talk vitamin D. Vitamin D helps keep your bones strong, while also regulating and elevating your mood," Dr Geetika wrote in the caption of the video.

Vitamin D sources other than sunlight

Vitamin D is essential for the human body in more ways than one. It helps boost bone health as it promotes absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It also helps boost a strong immune system.

Dr Geetika posted an Instagram Reels titled, "How to boost vitamin D levels" with an aim to inform people about the different sources of vitamin D.

The dermatologist clarifies that sun is not the only source of vitamin D. She adds "UVB light can cause skin cancer". Therefore, exposure to sunlight should be limited and one should consider getting vitamin D from nutritional supplements and vitamin D- fortified foods.

Dr Geetika also suggested some food items to boost intake of Vitamin D. "Vitamin D can be found in some dairy products, fortified orange juice, soy milk and cereals." Milk and dairy products are well known sources of calcium and can provide vitamin D as well. She also advised to opt for vitamin D supplements, if prescribed by your nutritionist.

Other food sources include- mushrooms, fatty fishes like salmon, seafood and egg yolks.

Add these foods to your daily diet and enhance your overall vitamin D levels.

