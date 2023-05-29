Vitamin D Deficiency: Know Common Signs And Symptoms And Tips To Deal With It

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D

In today's health-conscious era, where an increasing number of individuals are embracing fitness routines, it is crucial to shed light on the often overlooked aspects of internal health, including vitamin deficiencies. Doctors, worldwide, are emphasising the significance of essential vitamins. Now, in her latest post, nutritionist Lovneet specifies the signs of vitamin D deficiency and offers easy advice to deal with the issue.

She says, "Vitamin D is sometimes called the sunshine vitamin because your body makes it from cholesterol when your skin is exposed to sunlight." The nutritionist adds that the vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies worldwide. She adds, "Vitamin D deficiency is typically defined as having blood levels below 20 ng/mL, while levels from 21-29 ng/mL are considered insufficient."

Lovneet suggests that people must understand that addressing vitamin D deficiency "can have lasting benefits for your health". People must perform regular check ups and eat vitamin D-rich foods (egg yolk/ mushroom/ salmon). These changes will help boost the vitamin D level in the body.

Lovneet also lists the vitamin D deficiency signs that one must keep in check:

1. Chronic fatigue and tiredness

2. Struggling with depression

3. Loss of bone density

4. Experiencing loss of hair

5. Frequent illness and infection

6. Slow wound healing

7. Gut issues like IBS

8. Unexplained joint and back pain

9. Weight gain

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.