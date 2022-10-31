Is Vitamin D Deficiency Common? Here Are Foods To Prevent It

Vitamin D: Fatty fish, eggs, cheese, mushroom, etc. are a great source of vitamin D

The main job of vitamin D is to keep the amounts of calcium and phosphorus in the blood at normal levels, which helps to maintain healthy bones. According to experts, one of the main causes of vitamin D insufficiency is our contemporary way of life. About 40% of Indians lack sufficient vitamin D. This might surprise you considering how much sunlight most of the country receives year-round.

A common vitamin deficiency that affects your bones and muscles is vitamin D insufficiency. People over the age of 65 and those with darker skin are those who are most frequently affected. It is both treatable and avoidable.

Vitamin D deficiency: What leads to vitamin D deficiency?

Vitamin D deficiency is more prevalent in those with darker skin and as was previously discussed. This is one of the reasons for most Indians suffer from vitamin D deficiency. In general, there are two basic reasons why people lack vitamin D such as not consuming enough vitamin D through food or sunlight.

Vitamin D deficiency: Sunlight is one of the best sources of Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency might occur if it is not being utilised or absorbed correctly by your body. Vitamin D insufficiency has a number of distinct reasons, including certain health issues, surgery to lose weight, certain medicines, etc. Your chance of acquiring vitamin D insufficiency can also be increased by a number of different biological and environmental factors, such as getting older and having more melanin.

Besides sunbathing, here are vitamin D-rich foods you should add to your daily diet:

1. Cheese

One of the main sources of vitamin D in vegetarian diets is cheese. The simplest and tastiest way to treat your vitamin D deficiency is to eat more cheese. Ricotta cheese has the greatest concentration of vitamin D of any type of cheese. So it might not be a bad idea to finally add an extra slice of cheese to your food.

2. Whole eggs

Another explanation for always eating the entire egg is its nutritive value. Only the yolk of the egg contains vitamin D. Eggs are a fantastic source of choline and healthy fats, and they also include all the important amino acids that you need. Always choose pastured or free-range eggs because they have 4–6 times higher vitamin D.

3. Mushrooms

While mushrooms don't contain much vitamin D by themselves, they can produce it when exposed to UV radiation with the aid of a substance called ergosterol, much like humans can. One serving of mushrooms that have been exposed to UV light increased vitamin D consumption by over 100%, according to research.

4. Salmon

Salmon is not only a fantastic choice if you're seeking to add more protein to your diet, but it's also high in vitamin D. Salmon is a fantastic addition to anyone's diet because it is an excellent source of nutritious protein and omega-3 fatty acids in addition to vitamin D. Your immunological, pulmonary, endocrine, and cardiovascular systems are all supported by omega-3 fatty acids.

Salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D as well as protein

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Soy milk

Soybeans are submerged in water for many hours before being dried and ground into soymilk, plant-based milk. Although soymilk has nearly the same protein content as conventional cow's milk, it also has high levels of iron, vitamin C, and vitamin D.

Now that you understand the urgency to add more vitamin D to your diet, make sure to regularly incorporate these foods into your diet.

