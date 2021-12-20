Low Vitamin D: Signs You May Have A Vit D Deficiency; Natural Sources

Vitamin D is an essential hormone required to maintain bone metabolism and skeletal muscles

Vitamin D is an essential fat-soluble vitamin readily present in food or produced inside the body. The deficiency of vitamin D can affect the functions of body muscles and is also be associated with risk factors like muscle pain, weakness, bone density, rickets (in children), and other related conditions. Since the deficiency of vitamins can be common, it is important to maintain a high amount of vitamin D that helps beyond bone health. According to several epidemiologic studies globally, people with a higher level of Vitamin D are likely to have more healthy behavior.

Vitamin D is an essential hormone required to maintain bone metabolism and has widespread effects on skeletal muscles. Calcitriol or a bioactive form of vitamin D hormone is present in the body, which helps regulate calcium and phosphorus levels and in mineralization of the body.

Vitamin D can be acquired from food and supplements, which gets stored in body cells before turning into an active form of energy that the body needs for the immune system, the cardiovascular system, oncogenesis and cognitive functions.

Vitamin D for muscles in winter

Vitamin D is beneficial in bone health, multiple sclerosis malignancy, extra skeletal functions, skin disorder, and helps strengthen body tissues. The synthesis of vitamin D from UV radiation and curing weak muscles has been known by ancient people all over the world.

In winters, due to less availability of sunlight, the deficiency of vitamin D can be prevalent. The ‘sunshine vitamin' is produced by the skin when exposed to sunlight, providing essentials for optimal health. In winters, the minimum requirement for daily vitamin D is 10-30 minutes of sun exposure for normal people for maintaining healthy bones and calcium metabolism.

Signs you may have a deficiency of vitamin D

The deficiency of vitamin D may occur due to a poor diet or not receiving enough exposure to UV light, or other conditions.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble hormone, and its deficiency is common among people with poor gut ability, inflammatory bowel disease, or other conditions that affect the digestive process.

Rickets-the deficiency condition occurs in children that hinders bone development.

The serious deficiency of vitamin D in adults can lead to Osteomalacia that may lead to fracture.

People with obesity or who have gone under gastric bypass surgery.

You might face a deficiency of vitamin D in case of liver disease, kidney disease, and cystic fibrosis due to the body's incapability to absorb enough vitamin D.

Natural sources of vitamin D

One should never neglect even minor discomforts of the body as it may further turn into something complex. Lack of vitamin D might show early symptoms like weakened muscles, bone pain, fatigue, and muscles cramp.

To maintain an adequate amount of Vitamin D without additional supplements, consider eating these foods:

Mushrooms are plant sources of vitamin D that are capable of synthesizing vitamins in the presence of sunlight

Eggs are a good source of vitamin D, and most of their vitamins are present in the yellow portion (egg yolk)

Cow milk, soya milk, or orange juice is rich in vitamins and minerals and is a great alternative option for vegans

Seafood like fatty fish, tuna, and salmon are enriched with vitamin D

Dairy products like cheese, milk, tofu, yogurt, eggs are all good sources of vitamin D

Getting enough vitamin D through a healthy diet is the easiest way to fight against vitamin deficiency and other bodily diseases. Spending time outside in the sun without sunblock also helps the body to get enough vitamin D needed by the body.

You might need vitamin D supplements as everybody have different conditions; it is best to consult your doctor before starting any medications.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

(Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

