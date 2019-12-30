Vitamin D Deficiency: 5 Unusual Signs And Symptoms You Must Know

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin performs some important functions in the body. Sunlight is the major source of sunlight of vitamin D. When your body is exposed to sunlight your body produces vitamin D. You can receive vitamin D with some food sources as well. One must consume vitamin D in enough quantity. Vitamin D helps you boost bone health as it helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It is also responsible for the reduced risk of flu. Vitamin D deficiency can show some symptoms. Here are some unusual symptoms which you must know.

1. You fall sick very often

Vitamin D deficiency can also make you fall sick very often. This vitamin is responsible or a healthy immune system. It affects the cells which are responsible for fighting infection. If you experience colds or flu every frequently then you must once check your vitamin D levels.

2. You are tired all the time

Are you tired all the time? Vitamin D deficiency can be the reason. It can affect your quality of life and you can find it difficult to complete day to day tasks. Low energy levels can affect you in various other ways. Adding foods rich in vitamin D can help you fight fatigue and tiredness.

3. Depression

Depression can also be a result of low vitamin D levels. Vitamin D affects your mood as well. You may experience symptoms of depression due to low energy levels. Studies have also shown that vitamin D supplements can also help you fight the symptoms of depression.

4. Hair fall

Vitamin D deficiency can also cause hair fall. If you are still struggling with hair fall even after trying every possible remedy and product then you must get your vitamin D levels checked. Various studies have also shown the impact of vitamin D and hair fall.

5. Skin problems

You may also face various skin problems due to vitamin D deficiency. Some common skin issues may include skin rashes, acne and skin ageing. Adding foods rich in vitamin D or enough exposure to sunlight can help you fight these skin issues.

