Vitamin C Deficiency: What Is Scurvy? Know Causes, Signs And Symptoms

Vitamin C is extremely important for the human body. It supports various functions inside the human body. Vitamin C has strong antioxidant content which can help you control the risk of chronic health issues. It can also help you reduce the risk of heart diseases by controlling risk factors like high blood pressure. You can also prevent the risk of anemia with optimum consumption of vitamin C as it helps in better absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Other benefits of vitamin C include better skin health, a strong immune system and better memory. It is also helpful in preventing common cold and eye diseases.

Vitamin C deficiency signs and symptoms

What is scurvy?

Vitamin C deficiency is also known as scurvy. It is a condition that has multiple signs and symptoms. If left untreated scurvy can result in severe vitamin C deficiency which can contribute to several other health issues. There are several symptoms of scurvy that you many notices. Usually, it takes a few months to develop these symptoms.

Symptoms of scurvy

Signs and symptoms of scurvy that you may experience during the initial stage may include- weakness, reduced appetite, lethargy, irritability, weight loss and fever.

After one to three months the symptoms can worsen and can contribute to the following issues-

Anemia due to poor iron absorption Bone pain and swollen joints Eye dryness Slow healing of wounds Poor immunity Headache Tooth decay Depression Chest pain Bleeding under the skin Gum diseases

What are the other signs and symptoms of vitamin V deficiency?

Some other symptoms of vitamin C deficiency include-

1. Rough, dry and damaged skin

Vitamin C is extremely beneficial for your skin. Low levels of vitamin C can result in poor skin health. It can make your skin dry, dull and rough. You might have noticed most skincare products are loaded with vitamin C content as it is loaded with skin benefits.

2. Easy brushing

Vitamin C deficiency results in poor collagen production which is responsible for easy brushing. You may also experience slow healing of wounds due to vitamin C deficiency.

3. Weak bones

Vitamin C is also responsible for better bone health. It plays a crucial role in the formation of bones. Therefore, vitamin C deficiency leads to poor bone health. Children should also consume enough vitamin C for better development of bones since childhood.

4. Iron deficiency

Vitamin C is responsible for the absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Low vitamin C levels can result in iron deficiency. If left untreated it can even lead to anemia.

