As Indian medical teams continue to provide humanitarian support to the people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela under 'Operation Amistad', survivors and their families have expressed heartfelt gratitude for the treatment and care being extended in the Indian Army's Field Hospital. The videos shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X shows people praising the Indian medical team and thanking them for providing medical assistance. A woman, whose son was receiving treatment at the Army Field Hospital, expressed gratitude to India and Indian medical professionals.

A mother's words of thanks.



Hear the experience with the Army Field Hospital 👇🏽#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/GkLO6CQuWU — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 5, 2026

"My name is Lizzet Rodriguez, the mother of Anthony Aguilarte, brought him here to the Indian medical team's field hospital because of a fractured femur, so that he could receive successful treatment from this outstanding team. I would like to thank the Government of India for providing support to the Venezuelan people during this tragedy that we are experiencing. Thank you once again to India and to its wonderful team of doctors and interpreters," she said.

India launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela following devastating twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24 that claimed over 2,900 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

In another video shared by the MEA a survivor who suffered multiple fractures recounted his experience at the Army Field Hospital.

A voice from Venezuela.



Hear a young man recount his experience at the Army Field Hospital. 👇🏽#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/jrBN6amznf — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 5, 2026

"I am Yoe Garcia. I come from the earthquake tragedy in La Guaira. Thanks to the Government of India, I underwent surgery on my arm after suffering two fractures and a fracture in my foot. Thanks to the Government of India, well, here I am moving forward," he said.

The MEA also shared several pictures on X, which showed people receiving treatment at the field hospital in Venezuela.

Sharing the pictures, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Healing hands. Shared humanity. The Army Field Hospital carries forward its humanitarian mission in Venezuela."

The Indian Army Field Hospital continues to operate round the clock in Caracas, delivering critical medical care to earthquake survivors and providing relief to people through life-saving surgeries, trauma care and comprehensive medical support.

"With unwavering professionalism and compassion, the Indian Army Field Hospital remains a beacon of hope, earning the trust and gratitude of the local community. The mission reflects India's steadfast commitment to Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster Relief. In this hour of adversity, India stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, extending care, compassion and hope," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said in a statement on X.

Healing hands. Shared humanity.



The Army Field Hospital carries forward its humanitarian mission in Venezuela.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/E2NZQ0U97e — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 5, 2026

On Saturday, Venezuela National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said that the deaths from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 2,954, and 16,592 others were injured.

In a message on his Telegram channel, Rodriguez said 6,462 people had been rescued after the disaster hit Aragua, Miranda, La Guaira, Carabobo, Yaracuy and Falcon. As many as 16,209 people were without housing, while 856 buildings had been damaged and 190 structures had collapsed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Venezuelan authorities have set up 80 temporary camps to assist displaced and affected people. According to the update shared on Saturday, 29,567 rescuers remain deployed to search for survivors, including 3,281 from abroad. According to the statement, Venezuela has recorded 942 aftershocks since the earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)