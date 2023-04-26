Ultra-Processed Foods Are Harmful For Us; Opt For These Healthy Alternatives Instead

Taking steps towards opting for healthier alternatives can help you fight obesity, heart problems, etc.

Ultra-processed foods are an instant way to put a meal on the table since individuals have less time to make healthy meals at home. However, there are drawbacks to eating ultra-processed food in terms of health.

Foods that have been highly processed are anything but natural. These foods are the products of food companies, packed in appealing, tidy packets with enticing colours. They contain food that has been altered in a way that lessens its nutritional value, as well as a mixture of sugar, fat, salt, and additives.

These foods are made to taste delicious and pique your appetite. Consuming these overly processed foods also clears your plate of healthier options. Ultra-processed meals raise the chance of developing various health issues like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease in addition to contributing to weight gain and obesity.

With their refined carbs, ultra-processed meals cause dangerous blood sugar increases and raise the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The high salt content of these foods causes an increase in blood pressure after eating them. As another risk factor for heart disease and stroke, processed carbs also increase blood triglycerides.

To avoid developing these chronic diseases that may cause irreversible damage, we should avoid these foods altogether. One such way is by finding alternatives for our favourite ultra-processed foods. Read on as we discuss some convenient alternatives you can try if you are trying to make your diet healthier.

Healthy alternatives to ultra-processed foods:

1. Frozen yogurt instead of ice cream

Instead of ice cream, opt for fruity frozen yogurt or banana pops wrapped in dark chocolate. You can satisfy your craving for frozen desserts in addition to ice cream. If you're in the mood for something creamy, combine diced fruit with your preferred yogurt and place it in the freezer for a few hours. Dip frozen bananas in melted 80% dark chocolate if you just need a little chocolate in your life.

2. Smoothies instead of milkshakes

Avoid milkshakes and head straight for homemade smoothies. Choose the healthy alternative of sweet fruits when you're desiring a thick, icy dessert while it's sweltering outside. However, our Peanut Butter Oat Smoothie is loaded with protein and nutrients while keeping a rich, creamy sweetness if you're in the mood for a healthy smoothie that tastes more like a classic milkshake.

3. Dark chocolate instead of candy bar

Dark chocolate makes a great alternative to candy bars if you're desiring something sweet. There are several nutrients in dark chocolate that are good for your health. It is one of the best sources of antioxidants on the earth and is produced from the cacao tree's seed. According to studies, it can actually raise your health and reduce your chance of heart disease.

4. Coconut water instead of sugary drinks

With that additional burst of artificial sugar, a mocktail or ginger ale might seem quite refreshing. If you do see yourself reaching for that sweet beverage, think about switching to actual coconut water. Coconut water is a terrific refreshing substitute that contains no additional additives.

5. Burrito bowl instead of burrito

Burritos without a tortilla are a quick way to make a meal healthier. You may skip the flour and easily modify how much cheese and sour cream you use with a chicken burrito bowl. This can help you avoid refined carbs which can do more harm than good.

Make healthy dietary changes today to rescue our risk of developing chronic diseases such as chronic heart problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.