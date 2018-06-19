Type 2 Diabetes Can Increase Risk Of Pancreatic Cancer: Study; Risk Factors You Must Know

Highlights
- Diabetes is both a risk factor and a consequence of pancreatic cancer
- Pancreatic cancer is more common in men than women
- Obesity is a risk factor for both diabetes and pancreatic cancer
As part of the study, ANI reports that the researchers examined the association between recent-onset diabetes and pancreatic cancer among African Americans and Latinos. These two populations are the ones with high risk of diabetes.
Diabetics are found to be at twofold increased risk of pancreatic cancer. The findings of the study are supportive of the hypothesis that recent-onset diabetes in pancreatic cancer is a manifestation of development of pancreatic cancer. The same manifestation has not been found in other kinds of cancer such prostate, colorectal and breast cancer.
Other risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes
High blood pressure, high blood triglyceride (fat) levels, having gestational diabetes or giving birth to a baby weighing more than 4 kgs, having diet high in fats and carbs, high intake of alcohol, living a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, ethnicity where African Americans and Asian Americans are more prone to developing type 2 diabetes as compared to non-Hispanic whites and ageing are common risk factors of type 2 diabetes. People above the age of 45 are at higher risks of developing type 2 diabetes.
Pancreatic cancer, on the other hand, does have diabetes as a possible risk factor.
Risk factors of pancreatic cancer
1. Smoking: Smokers are 2-3 times more likely to develop pancreatic cancer as compared to others.
2. Ageing: Risks of developing pancreatic cancer increase with age. People above the age of 45 are at higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
3. Ethnicity: Its likewise for pancreatic cancer, where Asian, Hispanic and white people are more prone to risks of pancreatic cancer.
4. Gender: Pancreatic cancer is more common in men than women.
5. Obesity: Eating foods high in fat can increase your chance of developing pancreatic cancer. Obese and overweight men and women are at higher risks. Regular or chronic use of alcohol can increase risk of pancreatic cancer because of recurrent pancreatitis.
6. Family history: At times, pancreatic cancer may run in families. This is known as familial pancreatic cancer. People with 2 members of the family who are first-degree relatives, such as a parent, child, or siblings, or at least 3 members of the family have pancreatic cancer.
7. Diabetes: People who have had diabetes for many years are at higher risk of getting pancreatic cancer. Also, suddenly developing diabetes later in adulthood can be an early symptom of pancreatic cancer. However, it has to be kept in mind that not all people who have diabetes develop pancreatic cancer.