Turmeric Milk Benefits: Do You Take Note Of The Amount Of Haldi You Add To Milk? Here's Why You Must!

Turmeric milk benefits: Do you have haldi doodh or turmeric latte (as it is popularly called), every night? Well, there is not one but many reasons why you must have the age-old time-tested haldi doodh every night. From inducing better sleep to boosting immunity and aiding better recovery, a cup of haldi doodh can take you a long way in terms of achieving good health. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar believes that you must have a cup of haldi doodh every night. However, the key is to make it right, using the just the right amount of haldi. The "magic of haldi doodh lies in its use and not abuse," writes Diwekar in her post.

Turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and rejuvenating properties. To make these properties work, using the right proportion of haldi and the time at which you consume it is very important, says Diwekar.

"So if you have too much or too little of it, it won't have any of the benefits. In fact too much can cause serious harm, from acidity, bloating to interference in iron assimilation," she says.

Also, to reap benefits from turmeric, it is important to consume it in the natural form. Having a curcumin pill on an empty stomach with water or adding indiscriminating amounts of it to your food, is not going to be helpful. "Remember, its about adopting haldi as a part of the lifestyle and not being greedy about its benefits," Diwekar recommends.

Health benefits of drinking haldi doodh every night

Diwekar is of the belief that you must do strength training at least once every week. Not only will it help you build muscles, get stronger and fitter, it will also in regulating blood sugar levels. "But for exercise to work and to continue to work, we need to recover from the stimuli of exercise. In fact we need to recover from the stimuli and stresses of daily life to make meaning of our existence," she writes.

1. Haldi doodh can help in accelerating recovery. It makes room for the body's repair work to work optimally.

2. A cup of haldi doodh at night can be especially beneficially for people who get restless during sleep. It can help you have a restful sleep. People whose sleep breaks multiples times for using the bathroom can also benefit by drinking a cup of turmeric milk at bedtime.

3. Turmeric, as we all know, can boost immunity. You should definitely drink haldi doodh during every season change, to protect yourself from cough, cold and flu.

4. Haldi doodh at night can improve hormonal balance. It can be helpful as a remedy for acne and unpredictable periods.

Turmeric has been popular for boosting immunity and accelerating recovery

Haldi doodh: Some interesting tips for preparation

Just take a cup of milk and put it to a boil. Add a pinch of haldi and some sugar/jaggery to taste. Drink it hot or warm, just before you sleep.

If you have diabetes, heart disease or joint pain, add a pinch of nutmeg for added benefits

Add a few cashews if you get poor quality sleep and get restless while sleeping

If you feel low on energy and have acne, then add some aliv (garden cress) seeds

A pinch of black pepper in your haldi doodh can help in dealing with sore throat and infections

If you have lactose intolerance, add haldi in buttemilk instead of milk.

In case you want to avoid dairy in full totality, then have turmeric with some dry coconut and jaggery around 4 or 5 pm.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.