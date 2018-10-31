Try This Magic Lung Tea To Overcome Rising Air Pollution! Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells All About It

Air pollution has become a major problem in India because of the rapid industrialization and growth.

Highlights The rate at which the air pollution is constantly rising is alarming Health coach Luke Coutinho suggests a magic lung tea for better health Some herbs can improve your respiratory health

Air pollution has become a major problem in India because of the rapid industrialization and growth. The rate at which the air pollution is constantly rising is alarming and should be taken seriously. According to a 2012 World Health Organization report the growing air pollution is responsible for seven million premature deaths due to varied reasons, all over the world. The air in the environment is often loaded with numerous pollutants and dust particles which are harmful for your overall health. While every segment of the society gets affected from the bad air quality, the critical segment includes pregnant women, elders, asthmatic patients and young children.

The rate at which the air pollution is constantly rising is alarming and should be taken seriously.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: After Lungs, Polluted Air Targets Your Bones: Tips To Reduce Air Pollution

Although it is almost impossible to escape from this condition, one can always take some precautionary steps to reduce the exposure of air pollution. These include carpooling, wearing a mask, avoid jogging or exercising in area where there is heavy traffic, quit smoking, keep the doors and windows of your house closed and include certain foods in your diet that can help fight air pollution.

Fortunately, there are some plants and herbs all around us that can help us to fight the negative effects of bad air quality. Herbs, or medicinal plants that contain herbal compounds and have antihistamine and anti-oxidants qualities. They also offer numerous health benefits which include easing chest congestion, puffy nose, soothing airways that are irritated, suppressing the symptoms such as sneezing, wheezing, coughing and swelling of the glands.

Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post said, "The rise in air pollution is currently one of the major concerns and it is not surprising to see the cases of asthma, excess mucous build up, sinusitis, breathlessness, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and other respiratory illness on the rise too." Therefore, health coach Luke Coutinho suggests a magic lung tea which can be prepared at home easily using basic kitchen herbs and spices. This powerful drink helps decongest and detox lungs. It can further help overcome smog and Diwali pollution.

This powerful drink helps decongest and detox lungs. It can further help overcome smog and Diwali pollution

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Air Pollution Can Increase Cardiovascular Disease Risks: Tips To Control Air Pollution You Must Know

The ingredients that go into the making of this tea are ginger or ginger powder, Ceylon cinnamon stick or Ceylon cinnamon powder, basil leaves(fresh or dry), pepper corns, crushed elaichi, fennel seeds, a pinch of ajwain, cumin seeds, cloves and crushed garlic.

In order to make this tea, you need to boil two cups of water for around ten minutes. Once the water is boiled you can strain these ingredients and sip the warm water. For better taste, you can even add pure raw honey or jaggery. It will help sweeten the drink and enhance the taste.

Some other foods that help fight air pollution are:

Radish

Cauliflower

Kale

Spinach

Turnip

Nuts

Herbal tea

Avocados

Pumpkin seeds

Yogurt

Legumes

Walnuts

Some foods can help fight air pollution

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Air Pollution Is On The Rise! Eat These Foods Daily To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution

(Luke Coutinho is Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine.)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.