Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests Herbal Tea For Better Health: Weight Loss And Other Surprising Benefits of Herbal Tea You Cannot Afford To Miss

A relief from the scorching heat, winters are here! We often look for warm, comforting and soothing drinks when we wake up in the morning. These could be green tea, coffee, normal tea or even warm water. However, the perfect morning ritual for healthy winters can be a cup of fresh herbal tea. What if we tell you a simple cup of ginger and tulsi herbal tea can be flavoursome as well as great for your health. When we talk of herbal tea, we do not mean the usual flavoured teas with added sugar. These can have a negative impact on your health. On the other hand, herbal teas are the perfect option for anyone who wants to improve their health. Herbal teas are derived from a herb, fruit seed or a root. These drinks are usually full of antioxidants and other medicinal properties that promote the overall well-being of a person.

Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about herbal tea prepared with tulsi and ginger. The queen of herbs tulsi is the most sacred herbs in India. On the other hand, ginger an aromatic, spicy root has long been used in the Indian kitchen. Sipping a cup of tulsi and ginger tea every morning has significant health benefits. Adding few tulsi leaves or tulsi powder into your tea aids in weight loss, helps in controlling blood sugar levels, treats chronic fevers, dissolves kidney stones, helps in maintaining a healthy heart, reduces stress and helps in relieving severe headaches as well. If you add ginger to your tea it helps your body absorb nutrients, manage weight, manage diabetes, helps fight cancer, boosts immunity, calms you down, helps with irritable bowel syndrome and lastly aids in digestion.

Top 5 Health benefits of herbal tea:

1. Fights cold:

There is nothing like herbal teas when it comes to treating cold. Moreover, adding herbs like tulsi or ginger can work well for fighting common cold as it has properties that clear the nasal passages and cures coughs. It can also reduce the symptoms of asthma.

2. Anti-aging:

Herbal teas are rich in antioxidants, which makes them effective anti-aging agents. Antioxidants prevent free radical damage and reduce cell aging.

3. Stress buster:

For most people, tea has a comforting effect, which helps reduce stress levels. Adding a piece of ginger or tulsi leaves into your herbal tea can even help people suffering from insomnia and other anxiety-related conditions. Also, chamomile tea is one of the best stress relievers.

4. Aids in digestion:

Many herbal teas help with the breakdown of fats and speed up the emptying of the stomach. Therefore, they can reduce the symptoms of indigestion, bloating and vomiting.

5. Boosts immunity:

The antioxidants and vitamins found in herbal teas are great for fighting diseases and infections. They can also protect you against oxidative stress and boosts your immunity.

