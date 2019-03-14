Try These Homemade Nut Butters For Quick Weight Loss!

Packed with proteins, nut butters are great for weight loss.

Are you on weight loss program? If you are trying to lose weight, you would have definitely included lots of proteins and fiber in your diet. This is primarily because both the nutrients proteins and fiber help promote fullness which thereby help in quick weight loss. But these foods might become boring after some time. Well! You need not worry at all as there is one such food which can be easily incorporated to your diet. It is extremely delicious and nutritious. The exotic food is nut butters which can be prepared by nuts. Packed with healthy fats and plenty of protein nut butters are great when it comes to weight loss. However, nut butters found in the grocery stores may contain added sugar, salt, or preservatives that increase the shelf life. But it won't do any benefit to your waistline or your health any favors. Instead, you can make them at home easily.

Have a look at the nut butters that can be prepared at home easily:

1. Peanut butter

Peanut butter as the name suggests is basically a paste made up of peanuts. Pure peanut butter is a good source of healthy fats and can be easily made at home. Peanuts are low in carbs and suitable for people with type 2 diabetes or those who are following a low-carb diet. Peanut butter has several health benefits. It has the enviable combination of fibre and protein, which makes it filling. This makes you feel full for longer, so you end up eating less overall. You can spread it on your sandwiches or breads.

2. Almond butter

Almond butter is a good source of the healthy monounsaturated fats which our body needs. These fats help in lowering the risk of heart disease. Almond butters are rich in magnesium which boosts heart health by promoting the flow of blood, oxygen, and other nutrients like potassium. Potassium is good for people suffering from high blood pressure. Almond butter also helps keep the blood sugar levels stable. No doubt almonds are power-packed! You can add it to your smoothies or use in wraps instead of mayonnaise or cream.

3. Cashew butter

Packed with proteins cashew butter should be in your diet plan. Cashew butter does supply significant amounts of heart-healthy fats, essential amino acids and significant amounts of the mineral magnesium, but it is also high in calories. Therefore, be careful of the portion size. Its protein to carbohydrate ratio makes the cashew butter an appealing snack option if you are trying to lose weight. You can even add a tablespoon of the cashew paste to your dishes.

4. Walnut butter

The combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber in walnuts helps to promote fullness and curbs your hunger pangs. Good for brain, walnuts can be a healthful snack. You can make a thick walnut butter and enjoy it in your dishes.

