Doctor Shares Tips To Safely Consume Nuts And Dry Fruits During Pregnancy

Right nutrition plays a crucial role in ensuring a healthy pregnancy. It helps with proper development of the fetus and helps the mother's body adapt to the changes it undergoes during this time. A well-balanced diet also reduces the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and low birth weight.

Nuts and dry fruits are particularly beneficial during pregnancy for several reasons. They are nutrient-dense and provide healthy fats like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, that are vital for the baby's brain development.

Nuts are also rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals like magnesium and folate, which are essential during pregnancy. Moreover, their fibre content can aid in digestion and help prevent constipation, a common issue during pregnancy.

However, there's a common misconception that nuts and dry fruits should be avoided during pregnancy. In an Instagram video, Dr.Anjali Kumar, a Gynaecologist busts this myth and shares some tips to safely add nuts and dry fruits to your diet during pregnancy.

Nuts and dry fruits during pregnancy

"Eating dry fruits during the first trimester or any other time in pregnancy does not cause any bleeding or abortion. The bleeding or the abortion occurs from other serious gynaecology reasons. Dry fruits are actually safe and beneficial in pregnancy," she clarifies.

The expert recommends these nuts and dry fruits for pregnant women:

Almonds : They are high in folate and vitamin E, both crucial for early fetal development.

: They are high in folate and vitamin E, both crucial for early fetal development. Walnuts : Great source of omega-3 fatty acids which support brain and nervous system development.

: Great source of omega-3 fatty acids which support brain and nervous system development. Dates : They provide natural energy and fibre which is helpful for managing constipation in early pregnancy. Additionally, they are a good source of iron.

: They provide natural energy and fibre which is helpful for managing constipation in early pregnancy. Additionally, they are a good source of iron. Raisins and figs: They are packed with iron and natural sugars

How to eat dry fruits when pregnant:

Dr. Kumar shared these three tips to safely consume nuts and dry fruits:

Soak them overnight because nuts like almonds can be harder to digest in large quantities when not soaked.

"Some people may be allergic to specific nuts like cashews, walnuts which can cause reactions, not miscarriages," she said in the video. It is best to avoid nuts you are allergic to.

Eating very large amounts can lead to bloating and acidity which can cause discomfort but are not harmful to the baby. So eat in moderation.

Bonus tip: Moderation is key. Dry fruits are calorie-dense, so stick to a small handful a day. Also, skip the salted or sugar-coated ones.

"Dry fruits are not just safe - they're a nutritional powerhouse for expecting moms! Almonds, walnuts, dates, and figs are packed with healthy fats, iron, fibre, and essential vitamins that boost energy, aid digestion, and support the baby's growth," she wrote in the caption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.