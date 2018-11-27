Top 6 Proteins To Eat Before, During And After Workout To Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

Protein intake afterworkout is necessary to help repair your muscles.

We all know the amazing benefits of this wonder nutrient; protein. Proteins; in general is extremely beneficial for one and all. But people who exercise regularly need more protein to support muscle recovery, strength and growth. Also, it is equally important to consume your protein at the right time throughout the day. The building block of the body, protein is a compound comprised of chains of smaller molecules known as amino acids. Your tissues such as muscles, ligaments, nails, tendons, hair, organs and skin as are all made up from proteins. Even the hormones, enzymes and various chemicals that are essential to life are made up of this nutrient protein.

Protein rich snacks are a must to include in the workout nutrition plan.

Hence, protein rich snacks are a must to include in your workout nutrition plan. Protein intake after workout is necessary to help repair your muscles and enhance muscle strength. Proteins like eggs, cheese, milk, yoghurt, chicken, peas, dried fruits, lentils, brown rice, cottage cheese and broccoli are good sources of protein and should always be on your plate.

6 best proteins to eat if you workout regularly:

1. Eggs:

When we talk about proteins, we cannot afford to miss eggs as they are undoubtedly loaded with high amounts of proteins. You can have hard-boiled eggs before going to gym. Even egg protein powders made up of pure egg white protein is a great source of protein.

2. Nuts:

A handful of nuts can be sufficient to provide you enough proteins. Include healthy nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and cashews in your workout nutrition plan. Even nut butters are a good option and can be included in your workout diet. Add nut butters in your smoothie or spread it your toast.

3. Greek yoghurt:

This yoghurt is thick, creamy and delicious. As compared to regular yogurt, Greek yogurt has almost double the protein, less carbohydrate and half the sodium. You can even add fresh fruits like berries in your yoghurt. Fruits are full of carbohydrates while Greek yogurt is rich in protein. Carbohydrates in the fruit break down quickly and are used as fuel during your workout. On the other hand, the protein is stored for a longer time and is beneficial to prevent muscle damage.

4. Legumes:

Legumes like beans, chickpeas and lentils are combined with grains like wheat, rice, and corn, makes a wholesome meal packed with proteins.

5. Oats:

High in protein and full of fiber, oats should be eaten if you workout on a regular basis. They also contain Vitamin B, which helps convert carbohydrates into energy. Light and super easy to make oats can be eaten at any time during the day.

6. Soya products:

Another good source of protein is soya products. Healthy and delicious soya products also contain fiber, and heart-healthy omega-3s fatty acids. In addition, soya products are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat. Therefore, include tofu, soya milk, soya nuts and tempeh in your diet.

