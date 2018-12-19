Top 10 Most Amazing Workout Trends Of 2018; Don't Miss These

This year, the focus has been on improving mobility, flexibility and agility

The year 2018 has been quite progressive and interesting in terms of new workout trends. A variety of workout regimes were introduced this year, all of which gained tremendous popularity. What's exciting is that health and fitness has gained widespread momentum. Some of the top celebrities of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh to name just a few, have used social media as a platform to share their personal fitness regimes with fans. Now, every second person aspires to have a body like their favourite celebrity. And even if it's about just being an ardent fan, people have accepted fitness in their lifestyle more holistically!

Fitness trends of 2018

We talk to celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa about the most popular fitness trends of the year.

1. Functional training

Weight training is the basis of all training in fitness. But people have now gotten more into functional training as it helps in improving mind and body coordination, agility and mobility. This is preferred as it helps in performing day-to-day functions in a better way.

2/3. Zumba, Masala Bhangra

Zumba and masala bhangra are dance-based workouts which help in burning lots of calories. These exercise regimes involve dance movements that are done in the form of exercise. They involve fun movements along with exercises like squats and lunges. They help people do cardio without working out on the treadmill or cross trainer. They are usually done in groups and are widely enjoyed by people.

4. TRX bands

The TRX bands exercises are body weight training exercises. They involve exercises which work on the core, joints and the whole body. A person can do whole body exercises using just this one equipment that is TRX bands. Watch actress Rhea Chakraborty workout on the TRX bands in the video below.

Vinod Channa says that people are going far beyond these different kinds of exercises and are focusing on workout regimes which can improve their agility as per their lifestyle. The lifestyle of people today have, requires improved mind and body coordination. Animal flow workout, parkour workout and calisthenic workout are the ones which have gained popularity because of this, says Vinod.

5. Animal flow workout

This is an innovative fitness program which combines ground-based and quadrupedal movements. These movements are done along with body-weight training disciplines in order to make it more challenging and creating more fluid movements

6. Parkour workout

Parkour is referred to the practice of traversing obstacles in a man-made or natural environment through vaulting, running, jumping, climbing, rolling and other movements in order to travel from one point to other. The idea is to make the movements in the quickest and most effective way without the use of any equipment. "Agility, speed and mind and body coordination is required more in parkour workouts," says Vinod.

7. Calisthenic workout

Calisthenic exercises comprise a variety of gross motor movements like standing, running, grasping, pushing etc. Under this workout regime, all exercises are performed rhythmically and require minimal equipment. It mostly includes body weight exercises.

8. Yoga

Yoga is an evergreen workout trend, mentions Vinod. In fact, people are now adapting to more advanced versions of yoga. We see many people attempting to perfect a handstand, headstand and backward bending poses, often for the purpose of posting their pictures on social media. Yoga has evolved to be a form of art, explains Vinod Channa.

9. Gymnastics

According to the trainer, who is responsible for some of the fittest bodies in Bollywood like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane, the trend of gymnastics is growing at a rapid pace. People want to learn movement like full splits, planks, push-ups, forward roll, etc.

10. Stick mobility

Stick mobility is a workout which is derived from stick yoga. It involves different kinds of stretches and exercises which are done with sticks by engaging core and awareness of the mind. Stick mobility helps in building muscles, controlled flexibility and balance. Stick mobility exercises can improve performance of day to day exercises.

Speaking about popular workouts among celebrities, Vinod says, "Celebrities are mostly engaging in weight training along with more gymnastics and flexibility rope workouts. They too have been involved in doing dance movements in the form of exercise to perform actions in a better way, without any muscle wear and tear."

