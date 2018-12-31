You are likely to gain water weight after overeating and drinking in excess on New Year's Eve

Highlights You are likely to gain weight after bingeing on New Year's Eve Amount of weight gain depends on the number of calories you consumed You should work towards getting back to your normal routine immediately

New Year's eve is one of the most special and celebratory evenings of the year. The night of December 31st is usually celebrated by being with your near and dear ones. It is celebrated by eating good food and drinking some alcohol. The idea is to bid farewell to the year that went by, and give a hearty welcome to the one which is right ahead of us. However, a common tendency to celebrate is by overeating junk and fried food and going a bit overboard with drinking. This way of partying can be detrimental to your health.

What happens when you overeat and drink in excess on New Year's Eve?

When you drink alcohol, the body's works towards metabolising liquid you drank. The body has to burn alcohol immediately as alcohol can become toxic if it stays in the system for too long. As a result of this, all the calories you consume while eating junk food and drinking alcohol, get stored as fat in the body.

Also read: This Is What You Should Eat And Drink After A Junk Food Binge

Thus, you are most likely to gain weight after eating and drinking heavily on New Year's Eve. The amount of weight gain depends on the number of calories you have consumed. This weight gain is usually water weight which is gained because of eating too much sodium or carbs, as a result of water retention.

This water weight tends to go as quickly as it is gained. You simply need to get back to your regular routine, start eating healthy and nutritious food and get back to exercising to lose the weight you gained after heavy partying on New Year's Eve.

This New Year's Eve, avoid drinking to the extent of passing out

Photo Credit: iStock

Your focus should be to get back on your sleeping routine, your diet routine and workout routine as early as possible, believes celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. The longer you delay, the difficult it will be to get back to your normal weight and feel healthy like before. Here are some effective tips for the same, as suggested by Namrata Purohit.

Also read: Binge Eaten Over Weekend? 5 Delicious Detox Recipes To Your Rescue

Make sure that you don't drink to the extent that you pass out. Your body naturally begins to detox on the next day. You can immediately begin to hydrate yourself by drinking water. According to health.com, you can eat a banana before going to bed. Potassium rich banana can help in counteracting bloating which is caused by eating salty foods and alcoholic beverages.

The morning after, you can do some yoga or brisk walking. Take it slow, do not punish yourself for enjoying or having a nice time. Remember that the idea is to not burn off the extra calories you consumed, but to begin feeling healthy and fit again at the earliest.

Also read: How Binge Drinking Affects Male And Female Brains?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.