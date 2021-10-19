Tips For Long And Lustrous Hair: Three Indian Super Foods You Should Add To Your Diet

Hair care tips: Add amla, curry leaves and flax seeds to your diet for healthy hair

Soft, shiny, long and lustrous hair is every woman's dream. Instead of opting for numerous chemicals, it's always good to take the natural route to maintain the lustre and strength of the hair. And it's even better when some of the easily available ingredients at home can serve the purpose! Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in an Instagram video, tells her followers about some "easy hacks" to get long hair. Pooja mentions in the caption that she uses "two or more of these" hacks "at least 4-5 times a week and my hairdresser is amazed how often I need a haircut".

Hair care tips: Get long and lustrous hair with these diet tips

In the video, Pooja said that three ingredients needed to be included in the diet for proper hair growth. The three ingredients that Pooja highlighted in the video are:

1) Amla

This is that one food item that has medicinal properties and is something every Indian swears by. In the video, Pooja stated that Amla was naturally available and is rich in vitamin C. The collagen that it promotes is the reason why your hair grows thicker and longer, she added.

She further stated that your hair growth grows about 6 inches every year which depends upon your age, genetics and diet. She told, "We can't do much about age and genetics but we definitely can about your diet."

Haircare: Amla is one of the best sources of vitamin C

2) Flax seeds

Flax seeds, also known as alsi, have high amounts of fibre and protein good for the body. Restating this fact, Pooja said that two tablespoons of flax seeds give you 6,400 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids, proved by several studies. This makes your hair grow longer.

3) Curry leaves

Curry leaves are easily available in the kitchen of every Indian household. Pooja said that she puts about 10-15 of them in her glass of vegetable juice every day. Beta carotene, as well as Vitamin E, make your hair longer and more lustrous, Pooja added.

She told her followers to include these three easily available ingredients in their diet to make their hair grow to the length they want.

Here's the video:

Earlier, Pooja had shared her mantra for post-COVID hair loss. Pooja advised having seven almonds and two walnuts, chia, pumpkin and flax seeds, and virgin coconut oil on an empty stomach. She stated that one must eat eggs for the best source of protein. Three whites and one yolk should be enough, she added. Read more about it here.

Next time, when you want to grow hair faster and thicker, try out the three ingredients that Pooja Makhija spoke about in her latest video.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.