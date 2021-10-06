9 Common Habits You Need To Break Right Away For Glowing Skin, Shiny Hair And A Healthy Body

You should exercise regularly to boost your overall health

A healthy diet is considered to be the key to most of your problems, From maintaining glowing skin to shiny hair, many are recommended to change their eating habits and perform exercise regularly. There has been a lot of discussion on what needs to be done to achieve the aforementioned goals. But if you want to know what needs to be avoided, then we have dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta's tips waiting for you. She has pointed out a few bad habits you need to quit in order to see positive results. In the caption, Dr Geetika said, "In order to get glowing skin, shiny hair, and a healthy body, your daily habits have to be on point." She said following a strict routine is important.

Ditch these unhealthy habits

Dr Geetika posted three different slides dedicated to skin, body and hair, respectively. She noted a few habits in each slide that you need to get rid of. Here's what she has to say:

Avoid these for glowing skin

1. Sleeping on dirty pillowcase

Do not sleep dirty pillowcase as it may transfer dust and bacteria to your skin, resulting in breakouts.

2. Using wrong products

It is important you understand your skin type. If you are unable to choose the right products, talk to a doctor to understand what will suit your skin.

3. Not washing your face enough or properly

Not washing your face enough can lead to accumulation of dirt, dust and pollutants in your pores. Clogged pores can lead to acne, blackheads, whiteheads and many other skin issues. You should also not overwash your face.

Get rid of these habits for a healthy body

4. Not drinking enough water

Adequate water intake helps your body function properly. It is essential to drink at least 8 glasses of water in a day.

Drink enough water throughout the day to allow your body function properly

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Not eating 3-5 servings of vegetables daily

Vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients that your body needs. Add 3-5 servings of vegetables to your daily diet in different ways.

6. Lack of daily movements

Physical inactivity is linked with a higher risk of obesity and many other diseases. Start your day with at least 30 minutes of exercising and stay active throughout the day.

Ditch these bad habit for shiny hair

7. Over or under-washing your hair

Washing your hair regularly is as important for scalp and hair health. You should not wash your hair too frequently or too less.

8. Using a bristle brush to comb wet hair

Wet hair is prone to breakage. Therefore, allow your hair to dry properly first and then comb to prevent hair fall.

9. Applying too many products or heat

Using heat frequently can damage your hair from roots to ends. You should avoid using chemicals and heat as much as possible.

Follow these simple tips and take care of your skin, hair and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.