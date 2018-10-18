This Is What Keeps Kareena Kapoor Khan Super Fit: Know All About Her Favourite Workout

Pilates can keep the mind active and alert

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration to all when it comes to fitness. The actress has always treated fitness as her first priority. Hitting the gym regularly and giving fans the ultimate fitness goals seems like a daily routine for the Bollywood diva. Recently, the actress was seen doing a superb Pilates move at Namrata Purohit's fitness studio. The celebrity's fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a post on the social media platform, Instagram to show just how perfectly Kareena abides by her fitness routine. Kareena has been spotted doing Pilates most often.

Pilates is a form of exercise that primarily focuses on using both the mind and body to achieve optimum benefits. Pilates is a full-body workout that does wonders for people who want to lose weight. The deep stabilizing muscles of the body are conditioned and strengthened by using sequences of movements that use gravity, body weight and specially designed equipment as forms of resistance. This workout can ease back pain, promotes muscle strength, prevents several injuries, improves bone density and can help in maintaining in healthy heart. These amazing benefits make Pilates an effective workout which should be included in your fitness routine.

Here's how Pilates can change your body:

1. Core strength:

The deep muscles of the back, abdomen and pelvic region are the core muscles of the body. These are the muscles we rely on to support a strong back, and enhanced posture. When the core muscles are strong, the frame of the body is supported. This means that the neck and shoulders can relax, and the rest of the muscles and joints can function properly. Additionally, core training promotes the flat abs which we all want.

2. Enhanced posture:

Good posture is a reflection of good alignment supported by a strong core. It is a position from which one can move freely. The Pilate workout trains the body to express itself with strength and harmony. Regularly doing Pilates workout can help in enhancing the posture and can even ease back pain. It is great for people who have slipped disc.

3. Improves balance:

This form of exercise requires more strength and thought than other workouts. As an added benefit Pilates can keep the mind active and alert. In this workout, you not only learn a series of movements; but also learn the concept behind it. For instance, standing on one leg with your eyes open and then with closed eyes requires a lot of balance. But with slow movements of the limbs while maintaining a strong core your balance will improve quickly.

4. Enhances mental health:

The deep breathing performed in Pilates can keep stress at bay and reduce blood pressure and enhances your mental health. Deep breathing encourages correct blood flow and ensures a sound sleep. Pilates can also boost your mood as physical activity causes endorphins to be released which in turn leads to a positive feeling in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.