These Diet And Lifestyle Tips Can Help Keep Your Brain Young

Your brain is involved in everything you do. It also goes through several changes as you age. Commonly, many notice cognitive decline, memory issues and more. However, there are several factors that affect your brain health. Making the right changes in your diet and lifestyle can help boost brain health as you age. Also, these changes are beneficial for people of all ages. On the other hand, some unhealthy habits like smoking, uncontrolled stress and poor sleep cycle can have a negative impact on your brain. If you want to keep your brain healthy and young, let's take a look at some simple steps you should be following.

Ways to keep the brain young

1. Stay active

Exercising is good for your physical as well as mental health. According to research, staying physically active can help your brain stay healthy as you age. Exercise will also affect other factors that influence your brain health.

Studies have also shown that people who exercise regularly are at a lower risk of cognitive decline and brain-related conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

2. Avoid too much sugar

What you eat also has a strong influence on your brain. People who consume a sugar-loaded diet are at a higher risk of dementia even without diabetes. Foods and drinks high in sugar can also lead to unhealthy weight gain. Therefore, limit your consumption of sugar-loaded foods and drinks.

3. Choose a Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet focuses on the consumption of plant-based, whole foods and healthy fats. The mediterranean diet has been labelled as the healthiest diet for many years. This diet also plays a role in maintaining a healthy brain. Those who follow a Mediterranean diet are at a lower risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.

4. Maintain healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol

High blood pressure, blood sugars and poor cholesterol levels have a negative impact on your overall health. These factors are responsible for several processes of the body including a healthy brain.

5. Avoid tobacco and alcohol

People who smoke can experience faster cognitive decline. Tobacco use also increases the risk of dementia, loss of brain volume, stroke and cancer.

Excessive alcohol intake also has a damaging effect on the brain.

6. Try brain exercises

Yes, you can train your brain! Activities like solving puzzles, building vocabulary, playing cards and other brain-related games can have a positive impact on your brain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.