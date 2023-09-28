These Common Habits Can Trigger Hormonal Imbalance

Inadequate sleep can contribute to hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalances are quite common in women these days. These hormonal imbalances can lead to a host of issues, including irregular menstrual cycles, hair loss, acne problems, compromised bone health and fertility challenges. Interestingly, these problems often find their roots in everyday lifestyle choices. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about the everyday habits that can contribute these hormonal irregularities. Surprisingly, these causes can be as simple as skipping breakfast and not getting sufficient sleep. For those seeking to regain hormonal equilibrium and address the associated health issues, it is crucial to be aware of these common triggers.

Habits that can contribute to hormonal imbalance

1. Skipping breakfast: If you are guilty of substituting your morning meal with just a cup of coffee, think twice. Skipping breakfast can disrupt your hormonal balance. It's essential to kickstart your day with a nutritious breakfast to stabilise your hormones.

2. Excessive exercise: Overzealous gym-goers who engage in intense workouts, such as running or high-intensity interval training (HIIT), throughout their entire menstrual cycle may inadvertently disturb their hormonal equilibrium.

3. Inadequate sleep: Failing to get the recommended 6 to 7 hours of sleep each night can negatively affect your hormones. Prioritising quality sleep is essential for hormonal harmony.

4. Excessive screen time: Scrolling through your phone before bedtime and immediately upon waking can negatively impact your sleep quality and disrupt your hormonal cycles. Minimising screen time during these crucial periods can help in balancing hormones.

5. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals: Everyday items like plastic water bottles and cosmetics in aluminium cans may contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These substances can interfere with your hormonal system, so it is advisable to limit your exposure to them.

By recognising these common triggers of hormonal imbalance and taking proactive steps to address them, women can achieve hormonal balance and better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.