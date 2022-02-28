The Top 5 Healthiest Cold Pressed Cooking Oils For Daily Use

Instead of completely shunning oil, one should find ways to use oil in healthy ways

The food you fuel yourself with is everything and the cornerstone to your health. Your health, your nutritional needs, your skin and mood is all dependant. So, keeping a check on what our food is and how it is cooked is very important. Sometimes, a simple change in the daily diet can work wonders towards achieving good health. Oil is a vital part of our diet. But very few of us pay attention to its effect on health. Instead of completely shunning the use of oil in cooking, one should find ways to use oil in healthy ways. Using healthy cold press oil is one of the best steps in this regard. Here are five healthy cold-pressed cooking oils that you can use every day:

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the best options if you are looking for cold press oils that are good for your health. Its anti-fungal, anti-parasitic and anti-viral properties are often linked to its high lauric acid content. Intake of coconut oil can help enhance immunity and improve digestive health. Cold-pressed oils are also good for hair conditioning when used topically.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a storehouse of antioxidants like Vitamin E. Apart from its antibacterial and antiviral properties, it also has anti-inflammatory effects. It may help prevent constipation.

Walnut Oil

Walnut oil is rich in polyunsaturated fats like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These contents may help keep the heart-healthy. They also reduce inflammation. High in antioxidants, walnut oil helps improve skin health. Nutrients, like magnesium, phosphorous, zinc, calcium and iron, can help regulate hormones.

Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This oil is known for its effects on the skin. By intaking this oil, skin sensitivity, roughness and dryness can be healed and the skin can regain its suppleness and hydration.

Borage oil

Extracted from the seeds of the borage plant, this oil is rich in omega-6 fatty acids that can help heart health. Consuming borage oil can prevent arthritis, reduce the risk of diabetes and lower the chances of heart and respiratory diseases. It is also effective in the prevention of stress, depression and anxiety.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.