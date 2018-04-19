The Biggest Weight Loss Myths Debunked By Celebrity Nutritionist

Highlights Weight loss depends on your body composition Short-term diets come with their set of side effects Minimising the daily calorie intake can help you effectively lose weight

Here are some myths debunked:



Are you planning to shed kilos and have been looking for diet plans all over the internet? While there are more than a thousand diet tips out there promising quick results, weight loss depends primarily upon the body’s composition. Generic tips and solutions might not be suited to your body’s unique requirements. In addition, many of them are plainly inaccurate or misleading, creating myths about weight loss that should, ideally, be ignored.Short-term diets for weight loss (including paleo diet, keto diet, crash diets, rainbow diet, etc.) may help you shed those extra kilos, but they come with their own set of health effects. A healthy weight loss plan should not deprive the body of essential nutrients, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It should consist of more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, cereals and pulses, meat and dairy products. The key is to eliminate junk and processed food items from your diet and indulge in healthier options like minimising the daily calorie intake and you can do wonders for your health and weight.While it can be difficult to zero in on an ideal diet plan with a lot of diet fads cropping up on the internet.

Myth: Almonds raise cholesterol and cause weight gain



Its a myth that almonds cause weight gain

Photo Credit: iStock

Fact: Almonds offer more fiber than most nuts and are rich in Vitamin E. Eating almonds can keep you fuller for a longer duration and suppress appetite. Almonds also make for a perfect and an easy weight loss snack. Consuming a handful of almonds can give your body a healthy amount of fiber that will help you battle with your hunger pangs, offer your body the required energy and prevent you from overeating. The reason the myth about weight gain was perpetuated because nuts have tremendous fat content. However, a fistful (around 10-20) of almonds consumed daily may help boost HDL cholesterol or good cholesterol while lowering unhealthy LDL.



Myth: Green tea gives you a flat stomach



Fact: Green tea is considered as an ultimate health drink packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties. It has a specific role in aiding weight loss. As per a study, people who exercise and consume green tea tend to burn more fat, by giving their metabolism a kick. Boosted metabolism speeds up the liver's fat burning capacity, dramatically increasing the rate at which the body burns calories. Green tea has a place in all weight loss diets because it is a calorie-free alternative as compared to other drinks such as tea and coffee. Therefore, drink green tea as a metabolism booster for a healthy lifestyle.





Photo Credit: iStock

Drink green tea to boost metabolism Photo Credit: iStockDrink green tea to boost metabolism



Myth: Carbs make you fat



Fact:Cutting down carbohydrates completely from your diet can result in the deficiency of certain nutrients, which leads to severe health problems. In an effort to lose weight quickly, people tend to cut down carbohydrates from their diet. This not only hampers their weight loss goals but also results in health blunders. Carbohydrates supply energy to the body and ruling out carbohydrates completely from your diet can deprive your body of one of the essential macro-nutrients, the other two being fats and proteins. However, it is ideal to cut down the intake of refined carbs such as refined sugar or grains, which can lead to weight gain and put your overall health at stake.



Reducing carb intake can cause nutrient deficiencies

Photo Credit: iStock



Myth: Fats lead to weight gain



Fact: Fats derived from natural sources are essential for the body. They are of two types of fats- -saturated and unsaturated. Saturated fats include animal fat products such as butter, cream, cheese, and fatty meats that can raise the level of cholesterol in your blood, whereas foods such as avocados, walnuts, olive oil, and salmon are sources of healthy fats or unsaturated fats. These fats are essential for the body, as they contribute to brain development and protect you from heart diseases.Trans fats or trans fatty acids that are created adding hydrogen are unhealthy. A diet laden with trans fat increases your LDL and puts you at the risk of heart diseases.



Fats don't necessarily cause weight gain

Photo Credit: iStock



Myth: Going vegetarian will help you lose weight



Fact: While opting for a vegetarian diet has its own perks it does not guarantee weight loss. By making healthy food choices, reducing the total number of calories along with cutting down fruits and veggies that are high in sugar, fats and calories can lead to weight loss.



A vegetarian diet does not guarantee weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock



Myth: Dairy products are unhealthy



Fact: Dairy products are packed with nutrients and are the primary source of calcium. They help to build muscles and enhance bone strength. Most dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese are storehouses of nutrients like protein, calcium, zinc and B vitamins. While the trend of cutting down dairy products from the diet is trending amongst diet-conscious people, completely doing away with dairy products could lead to osteoporosis. Instead, opt for low-fat dairy products to gain all the essential nutrients.



Dairy products are the primary source of calcium

Photo Credit: iStock



Myth: Juice detox is a quick way to lose weight



Fact: Including fresh juices in your daily diet is a great way to load up on minerals, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants. Going on a juice detox can rev up your metabolism and help you burn more calories. However, the disadvantage is you’ll quickly gain back all the weight when you stop drinking juices and start eating again.



Going on a juice detox can rev up your metabolism

Photo Credit: iStock



Myth: Consuming meat leads to weight gain





Consuming meat in large quantities can cause weight gain

Photo Credit: iStock

Fact: Meat consists of proteins and fats. Consuming meat everyday in large quantities, especially curried and deep fried can result in weight gain, as they consist more of oil and fat. However, lean meat such as skinless chicken breast, sardines, rohu and salmon are essential for the body. They are a good source of protein, iron and zinc. Always grill the lean meat and cook it in olive oil.The internet is flooded with information on weight loss. But one must remember that it’s not an easy deal. Losing weight takes time and requires utmost patience and dedication. Instead of jumping on a fad diet, it's necessary to identify a plan that’s healthy and best suited for you. No one else can tell you what your body needs; you are the best judge. Therefore, make it a point to inform yourself and take control of your diet!





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



