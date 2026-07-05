The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled tuberculosis as the world's leading infectious disease killer. With more than 10 million cases of active tuberculosis and over 1.2 million deaths in 2024, it is cause for concern. The infectious disease continues to threaten the health infrastructure and poses an increasing health burden as patients suffer from drug-resistant strains of the disease. A new study conducted by Johns Hopkins scientists offers hope, as it has developed a nasal vaccine that could boost the effect of standard antibiotics.

The treatment for tuberculosis remains a complicated process as drug-resistant active tuberculosis strains keep on evolving. When the treatment is threatened, the scientists have shifted to enhance the effectiveness of standard tuberculosis therapies. A new kind of nasal vaccine that has shown promise in clearing infections faster, reducing lung inflammation, as well as preventing relapse during treatment, is showing preliminary results.

Why Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Remains A Global Threat

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that is caused by the presence of a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The disease is also known as 'white death', as the lung scan of a patient with tuberculosis has white spots on it. This is treated as a classification of the disease along with a test, and the threat with tuberculosis is the multidrug-resistant strains. The MDR-TB has been flagged by the WHO and is caused by a bacterium known as the M. tuberculosis complex that is resistant to rifampicin and isoniazid drugs.

The current treatment for tuberculosis (TB) is lengthy, and the multidrug-resistant tuberculosis strains make it complicated. The challenges arise with making the patient stick with the antibiotic course for effective elimination.

Furthermore, the rise of antibiotic resistance is making the TB treatment complex and affecting patient outcomes.

The recent study has highlighted that around one-quarter of the world's population carries latent TB infection. This means that the infection can become active if it gets a favourable environment.

Also Read: New Swab Test Could Detect Tuberculosis In Under 1 Hour

What Is The New Nasal TB Vaccine?

The new nasal vaccine for TB was developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. This administering technique has been developed to tackle the bacteria as it affects healthy tissue, and nasally, the mode can be effective in treatment.

The new nasal vaccine has been built to target the TB treatment-persisting bacteria that hide from antibiotics and cause a relapse.

How Does the Vaccine Work?

The developed vaccine is showing promise in animal-based studies where it is targeting hidden TB bacteria, which is a major reason behind a relapse in treatment.

The nasal vaccine has been specifically designed to train the immune cells of the compromised system to recognise drug-tolerant bacteria.

The enhanced responses by these trained immune cells, referred to as T-cells, show promise in animal models.

Also Read: WHO Urges Faster Tuberculosis Elimination, Recommends New Diagnostic Tools

What Did The Study On TB Find?

Infectious diseases such as TB require a multi-pronged approach due to the complex nature of the strains that infect people.

The new study based on animal subjects suggests that when mice were infected with MDR-TB, their level of bacteria was cleared faster with the use of the nasal vaccine.

There were also additional benefits that were recorded, which influenced the findings:Reduced lung inflammation, which happens during a TB infection.

Prevented disease relapse after treatment ended, as TB strains are known to re-emerge in patients who lack the immunity to fight through the infection effectively.

Improved effectiveness of first-line drug therapy that has been formulated by the medical specialists according to the specific bacterial strain affecting the patient.

Why This Could Matter For Drug-Resistant TB

The findings could matter for drug-resistant TB, as the activity of the drugs, such as the BPaL regimen (bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid), could be boosted.

The duration of 15 to 17 months could be shortened with the use of the nasal vaccine.

Furthermore, the study also points to the improvement in outcomes when it comes to treating MDR-TB cases of a complex nature.

What Are TB Persister Bacteria?

TB persister bacteria are responsible for relapse after treatment. These bacteria escape treatment, which is why scientists are working on developing treatment options that target them.

Could This Vaccine Help People in India?

The National TB Elimination Programme highlights annually the disease burden of TB, where the highest disease burden, about 25% of the global TB cases, is in India. This makes drug-resistant TB a public health challenge.

This study could contribute in a positive manner, as it is a novel therapy that could be used to improve treatment success.

This study and the resulting nasal vaccine could offer major implications for controlling TB in India.

Limitations Of The Research

Every piece of research has its limitations, as the current findings are based on animal models. Human subject-based clinical trials are needed for long-term safety and efficacy. The newly developed vaccine offers hope against multidrug-resistant TB and the resulting complications.

In conclusion, it can be said that this study shows promise, but further clinical evaluation is needed for safety. The efficacy of the vaccine needs to be analysed further as the human TB strain keeps on evolving and posing increasing health risks.

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