Swine Flu Prevention Tips: Add These Nutrients To Your Diet To Prevent H1N1 Virus

Swine flu ends up affecting a huge number of people every year. The virus spreads very quickly from person to person. The H1N1 virus originates from pigs and later transfers from person to person. Every year swine flu preventive measures are advised for every individual during the outbreak. During the outbreak you should avoid travelling to different places. You should also maintain personal hygiene to avoid any contact with the virus. A strong immune system can also help you stop the virus from entering your body. You diet plays a major role in developing a strong immune system. Certain nutrients can help you boost our immunity and keep the virus at bay. Here are some essential nutrients you must add to your diet to prevent H1N1 virus.

Nutrients to prevent swine flu

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is well known for its contribution in absorption of calcium. But do you know vitamin D will help you ensure better immune system? It will reduce the duration of the flu. Dietary sources of vitamin D will provide you enough of this vitamin. Some of the food sources of vitamin D may include fatty fishes, dairy products, orange juice, cereals, cheese, egg yolks and mushrooms.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful source of antioxidants which protects your from damage from free radicals. Vitamin C is a great immunity booster. You must consume enough vitamin C to keep the H1N1 virus away from you. Citric fruits are a popular source of vitamin C like lemons, oranges, kiwi, berries, amla and many more. Other than citric foods, spinach, kale, broccoli, kale and bell peppers are other sources of vitamin C.

Zinc

Zinc rich foods will also ensure a healthy immune system. You can add more zinc to your diet and fight against the flu. Zinc will also help you repair body tissues. Some of the best food sources of zinc are- whole germs, eggs, meat, cereals, garlic, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds.

Magnesium

Almost every organ inside the human body requires magnesium for proper functioning. Your immune system also requires magnesium. It will protect you from the virus as it will ensure better immunity. Tofu, nuts, dark chocolates, whole grains, pumpkin seeds and flax seeds are some food sources of magnesium.

If you experience any symptom of swine flu including fever, chills, body aches, cough, headaches and tiredness, you must pay a visit to your doctor immediately. Do not wait for the virus to affect you completely.

