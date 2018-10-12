H1N1 Virus(Swine Flu): Causes, Symptoms And Effective Home Remedies To Deal With It

H1N1 influenza virusprimarily infects the cells in your nose, throat and lungs.

H1N1 or commonly called as the "swine flu" influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that causes symptoms of the seasonal influenza in people. This common flu was first recognized in the year 2009. The virus can be transmitted to humans when they come in contact with the infected pigs or environments which are contaminated with swine influenza viruses. Several studies have showed that in this flu; virus is made up of genes that were very similar to the ones that caused influenza among swine (pigs). Just like humans, pigs can even get the flu. However, we now know that the H1N1 flu virus is made up of genes from several different flu viruses which normally circulate among pigs, birds and humans. Similar to the regular flu, swine flu can lead to some serious illnesses like lung infection, pneumonia and other breathing problems. Also, the flu can make an illness even more worse like diabetes or asthma.

Causes of H1N1 virus are:

H1N1 influenza virus primarily infects the cells in your nose, throat and lungs. The virus enters your body when you inhale contaminated droplets or transfer live virus from a contaminated surface to your eyes, nose or mouth.

Some common symptoms of H1N1 virus are:

Cold

Sore throat

Running nose

High fever

Watery, red and itchy eyes

Body ache

Felling cold all the time

Chilly

Cough

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Vomiting

Cold and cough is the common symptom.

Some effective home remedies if you are suffering from H1N1 virus:

1. Stay at home:

It is always better to stay at home if you are not well. As it is contagious, H1N1 or swine flu can be transmitted to others as well. Therefore, you should stay at home for till the time you don't have fever.

2. Wash your hands frequently:

In case you are suffering from swine flu you should make sure that you wash your hands properly and frequently. Wash you hands, especially, before eating your meals.

3. Coughs and sneezes:

It is quite possible that while suffering from the flu you cough and sneeze quite often. For this, it is always better that you cover your face with a mask. This will help you avoid contaminating your hands. Also change your handkerchiefs and tissue quite often.

4. Avoid contact:

If possible, stay away from crowds. Also keep in mind that if you are at a high risk of complications from the flu (for instance, if you are younger than five years of age, older than 65 years of age, or pregnant) you should avoid going to crowded and public places.

5. Liquids:

You should drink plenty of fluids during this illness in order to avoid dehydration. Warm soups, water, fresh fruit and vegetable juices will help you keep hydrated all day long.

Keep yourself hydrated.

6. Adequate rest:

Adequate rest is extremely essential if you are suffering from any chronic illness. Sleep as much as you can as it will help boost immunity which will in turn help your body fight infection.

