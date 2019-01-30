Swine Flu Cases Continue To Increase; Our Expert Suggests Tips To Prevent Swine Flu

Maharashtra has recorded 82 cases and 12 deaths from swine flu.

According to the recent data issued by the government, Rajasthan recorded 1,911 cases and 75 deaths of swine flu till Monday. Gujarat witnessed 600 cases and 24 deaths. The capital reported the third highest number with 532 people being infected with the H1N1 virus. However, no death has been reported due to the flu in the national capital so far. Punjab has reported 27 deaths and 174 cases, followed by Haryana which recorded eight deaths and 372 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 82 cases and 12 deaths till Monday.

With the numbers constantly going up, the health ministry recently held a meeting with the states and asked them to strengthen their surveillance for early detection. It also asked them to keep beds reserved in hospitals to deal with acute cases. The official said, states have not made any demand yet regarding drugs, diagnostic kits and other wherewithal to deal with the issue. "There is sufficient stock of swine flu drug Oseltamivir and also there is no scarcity of N95 masks and diagnostic kits. Further, states have been asked to issue advisories to people mentioning the dos and don'ts," a senior health ministry official said. Delhi government also has issued an advisory in view of the rising cases of swine flu.

The advisory states that seasonal influenza (H1N1) is a self-limiting viral, air borne disease. It could spread from person-to-person, through large droplets generated by the act of coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface (fomite transmission like telephone, cell phones, computers, door handles, door bells, pens, toys etc) and close contact, including hand shaking.

Dr, Gita Prakash suggested some do's and don'ts to prevent getting swine flu:

1. Always cover your nose and mouth with disposable tissue, mask or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing

2. If your cold and cough persists for two or three days, you must get a check-up done immediately

3. Washing your hands regularly with soap and water frequently

4. Avoid going to crowded places

5. You must always wear a mask

6. Drinking plenty of fluids is a good option to prevent yourself from swine flu

7. You must include vitamin C in your diet

8. You can also have giloy once a day

9. Keep your immunity strong by eating well-balanced and nourishing meals

10. Keep yourself mentally, physically and emotionally strong

(Dr. Gita Prakash is a Family Physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park)

