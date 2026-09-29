The Supreme Court of India raised serious questions regarding the pharmaceutical pricing mechanism after observing a massive disparity between the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and the Price to Retailer (PTR) for essential cancer drugs. During the hearing, a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta flagged cases where medications with a PTR of Rs 3,000 carried an inflated MRP of Rs 27,000. Highlighting systemic exploitation in oncology care, the court asked why essential, life-saving products remain excluded from strict Drug Price Control Orders (DPCO) and scheduled the next hearing for October 12.

The Biological and Financial Impact of Drug Price Disparities

A cancer diagnosis creates immense biological and financial stress. According to public health data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), systemic treatments like chemotherapy and targeted therapies rely on precise dosing schedules to control malignant cell proliferation and prevent metastasis. Delays or interruptions in treatment caused by exorbitant drug costs severely compromise overall treatment efficacy and clinical outcomes.

In court, Justice Sandeep Mehta underscored the massive gap between retail costs and hospital pricing:

"A cancer drug with an MRP of Rs 27,000 has a Price to Retailer of around Rs 3,000. Just look at this huge difference."

The bench questioned why the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) differentiates between essential and non-essential drugs when every medical device and medication falls under the Essential Commodities Act. Justices asked why a uniform 16% margin norm is not strictly enforced across the board instead of allowing uncapped markups above that limit.

Furthermore, the bench pointed out that corporate hospitals frequently instruct patients to purchase medicines exclusively from their in-house pharmacies. When questioning who ultimately bears the burden of these inflated prices when patients receive treatment under government welfare schemes, the court noted: "The taxpayer."

Representing the central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acknowledged the gravity of the issue, stating that a solution must be found that balances the interests of all stakeholders. He clarified that, as far as he understands, pharmaceutical companies themselves are not the ones benefiting from this arrangement.

Addressing artificial price inflation in oncology is crucial for protecting cancer patients from severe financial toxicity. Regulating pricing margins under national framework policies ensures life-saving therapies remain accessible without compromising patient care.

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