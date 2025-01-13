Sunaina Roshan Opens Up About Sustaining Her Fitness Journey

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan had a massive weight loss transformation in 2017. In just one year after undergoing a bariatric surgery, Sunaina shed almost fifty kilograms. She made a number of healthy lifestyle changes, particularly in her diet and fitness routine. In her latest Instagram video, Sunaina talks about sustaining these lifestyle changes and mantaining her weight goal through the years.

She says, "In the last couple of reels, I've been talking about my new journey for living a healthier life and how I have been able to sustain it. The reason why I show up at the gym or eat my healthy meal since so many months is because I have that vision of me in mind. Even when I look at myself in the mirror before going to sleep, I've not done a good job. If I can be better today, I want to be even better tomorrow. It sounds unreal, but for me, my transformation has happened by taking baby steps. I'm looking forward right now and so excited to have my next snack.

Sunaina shared that she is excited about her transformation journey as she has seen the changes within her body. "It's not because I'm looking good. It's because I've built myself up in the gym through my diet, and that's given me the confidence today. Let that excitement, let that happiness be with you every day when you step up to the gym, every day you eat, every meal if you want a new you. Sustain the thought of the new you. Have a picture in front of you," she added.

In her caption, Sunaina Roshan wrote, "The excitement of new beginnings is thrilling, but sustaining it is where the true strength lies. When you can see the healthy person you wish to be, the path to a happier and confident you becomes crystal clear. Believe in the power of showing up and the #UnbreakableYou spirit."

Sunaina often shares glimpses of her workout routine and healthy diet on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.