People With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Have Disrupted Immunity, Proves New Study

An analysis of blood proteins from people with chronic fatigue syndrome has shown evidence of disruptions to the ability of the vascular and immune system to be in a balanced state. Findings published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine point to abnormalities across multiple biological systems that present simultaneously among people with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), revealing how the condition is biologically complex. Researchers led by those from Macquarie University in Australia also noted a reduced energy generation in white blood cells. The team compared blood samples from 61 people who met the diagnostic criteria for CFS with those from healthy participants.

Also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), chronic fatigue syndrome is a long-term illness causing widespread, profound fatigue not relieved by rest, resulting in difficulties in sleep, mood and concentrating.

"We know ME/CFS is a heterogeneous disease with abnormalities in several different biological systems, but these dysfunctions have rarely been studied simultaneously within the same patients," lead author Benjamin Heng, research fellow in the Macquarie Medical School, said.

"Potential interactions between these dysregulated systems may contribute to how the disease presents clinically," said Heng.

White blood cells from patients of chronic fatigue syndrome revealed an 'energy stress' -- higher levels of adenosine monophosphate (AMP) and adenosine diphosphate (ADP), indicating a reduced generation of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a key energy source within cells.

AMP and ADP are products of energy release and signal low energy. They are recycled to ATP, which powers all cellular activities and is essential for muscle contraction and building complex molecules such as DNA, among other functions.

Analysing immune cells, the researchers found a trend towards less mature T-lymphocytes, dendritic cells and natural killer cells in people with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Levels of proteins associated with activation of the endothelium -- the innermost lining of blood vessels -- and remodelling of vessel walls were higher, while levels of circulating immunoglobulin-related proteins were lower.

The results "highlight a disruption of vascular and immune homeostasis in ME/CFS".

"Immune cells from ME/CFS patients show elevated adenosine monophosphate (AMP) and adenosine diphosphate (ADP) with a reduced ATP/ADP ratio, indicating decreased ATP generation and cellular energy stress," the authors wrote.

Senior author Dr Richard Schloeffel, clinical senior lecturer in the Macquarie Medical School and an experienced general practitioner, said, "ME/CFS is a complex disorder with undefined mechanisms, limited diagnostic tools and treatments. Our findings provide further insights into the clinical and biological complexity of ME/CFS."

