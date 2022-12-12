Struggling With Body Pain And Aches In Winter? Massage With Mustard Oil For Relief

Mustard contains a chemical compound called allyl isothiocyanate

Waking up on a foggy winter morning and leaving the comfort of your warm bed is a struggle for many of us. What makes this more difficult is the uneasy body aches and pains that we experience in the cold weather. Our bodies tend to get stiffer and achy during the winter season and this can pose an obstacle in day-to-day tasks. If you are facing the same issue then there is a hack to fix it. Mustard oil has been long used in India for a range of purposes from cooking to nourishing the scalp. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, this oil can also provide relief from winter aches.

Mustard oil for pain relief

In one of her Instagram Stories, the nutritionist shares some properties of mustard oil that make it ideal for massaging.

Mustard contains a chemical compound called allyl isothiocyanate. Researchers have studied this chemical for its effects on pain receptors in the body. Mustard oil also tends to be rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that can help reduce inflammation and ease pain caused due to conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

Mustard oil for cooking

Earlier, Lovneet Batra had shared reasons to use mustard oil in cooking. The pungent and flavourful oil boosts appetite and also aids digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric juices. Another reason to use mustard oil is that it also enhances the immune system. The oil is rich in the optimum range of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and vitamin E and serves the nutritive value to boost the immune system.

Besides these, mustard oil also ensures good hair health. You can use cold-pressed or wood-churned mustard oil to get rid of dandruff and dry hair. In addition, the oil also contains selenium, a trace mineral that plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of your scalp and hair. Being rich in natural fatty acids, mustard oil also improves the health of hair follicles and the scalp.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.