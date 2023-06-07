Strength Training Benefits: Here's How Resistance Training Can Improve Your Overall Health

Strength training is also known as resistence training or weight training

Strength training, often referred to as resistance training or weight training, involves a series of exercises designed to strengthen and tone our muscles by working against resistance. It is a multifaceted approach to fitness that positively impacts every aspect of your well-being, from your mental and emotional health to your overall longevity.

But there are many athletes who refrain from lifting weights for fear of "bulking up." They think doing cardio single mindedly would help them keep the kilos off. But contrary to common belief, strength training provides a host of physical and mental health benefits, including increasing muscle mass and strength, cardiovascular health and bone density among others. And also helps us in losing weight!

Simply put, strength training combines various techniques such as free weights, functional training, machine workouts among others. How often you should train depends on your individual needs and overall goal, but mixing up strength training, cardio, mobility and flexibility is essential to achieve optimal fitness.

Fitness expert Rishabh Telang shares a few lesser known benefits of strength training:

1. Keeping you joined together

Healthy joints are essential for maintaining an active lifestyle. As we age, our knees, hips, and shoulders become more susceptible to injury and disease. Training can help strengthen and stabilize our joints, preventing injuries and improving overall performance.

It's a myth that strength training is only for the young. Lifting reduces the overall risk of falls and injuries and while it does not stop ageing...it does help us age gracefully. It also allows us to go about our daily movements more seamlessly.

2. Melting the stubborn fat

Cardiovascular exercise combined with strength training and a balanced diet will help you help you burn calories even after we have shed the last sweat in the gym.

Weight lifting exercises engage multiple muscle groups, resulting in a higher calorie burn both during and after the workout. Compound movements, like deadlifts, squats, and presses, are particularly effective as they work large muscle groups. It's essential to maintain patience during weight loss and create a small calorie deficit by eating nutritious, low-calorie foods with sufficient protein. Adjusting both exercise and dietary habits can lead to long-term sustainable results.

3. Insulin sensitivity

Higher insulin sensitivity implies that the body is better at being able to utilize sugar and carbohydrates for fuel. When our bodies become resistant to insulin, it can lead to a host of health problems, including weight gain and type 2 diabetes, while energy balance is responsible for whether or not you gain weight, being insulin resistant can add to it.

However, research has shown that strength training can improve insulin sensitivity, largely acting as a preventative measure for any issues in the future.

While you may be eager to hit the gym straight away, it is recommended to start with lighter weights, build your strength with higher reps and then scale up. Higher muscle density will come up a progressive heavy overload. It is also essential to incorporate sound nutrition, restful sleep and hydration to enable quicker recovery between workouts. Each workout will be better than the last.

To sum up, the name of the game is consistency. Do not take a break after you have achieved your goal, as our bodies need constant movement and exercise to function well. Moreover, it is important to set up realistic goals and stick to them. Do not be disheartened if you fall off the wagon. Get up, keep it interesting, enjoy the process and start again.

(Rishabh Telang is a Fitness Expert at Cultfit)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.