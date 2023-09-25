Stop Drinking Lemon Water For Weight Loss, Here's Why

Drinking enough water is essential for effective weight loss

A lot of people, who are on a weight loss journey, prefer to start their day with a glass of warm lemon water. It is commonly believed that drinking warm lemon water as first thing in the morning can help in in detoxification and weight loss. However, nutritionist Lovneet Batra states that there is no scientific basis for these claims. She says that while maintaining proper hydration and obtaining vitamin C from lemons can be beneficial for overall health, the notion that this specific routine results in significant detoxification or rapid weight loss lacks scientific support.

She says, "Our bodies have their own natural detoxification processes carried out by the liver and kidneys, and there is no single magical drink or food that can drastically enhance this process. Sustainable weight loss requires a combination of a balanced diet, regular physical activity and a healthy lifestyle overall."

Now that we are aware of the lack of scientific evidence supporting lemon water for weight loss, the question arises: are there any beverages that can aid in weight reduction? According to one of Lovneet Batra's previous posts, there are indeed some drinks that can be beneficial for your weight loss journey. These include kahwa, pineapple juice, aloe vera juice, white pumpkin juice, coconut water, and buttermilk.

If you are on a weight loss journey, here are some food items you must incorporate into your diet:

1. Citrus Fruits: Lemons, oranges, and tangerines make them ideal snacks for those aiming to shed extra pounds.

2. Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes promote a feeling of fullness, aid in reducing body fat, and support weight loss goals.

3. Soups: Consuming soup before meals, such as lunch and dinner, increases satiety and reduces overall calorie intake. Soups offer versatility by combining various veggies, meats, spices, and herbs to suit individual preferences.

4. Radish: Packed with fibre and water, radishes fill your stomach and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks. They are exceptionally low in calories, with only 12 calories in half a cup.

5. Sunflower Seeds: Loaded with folate, proteins, vitamin B, magnesium, selenium, and vitamin E, sunflower seeds are excellent for curbing hunger and food cravings. Vitamin E, a potent fat-soluble antioxidant found in sunflower seeds, can help manage food cravings.

Follow these simple tips and lose weight in a natural way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.