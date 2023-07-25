These 5 Foods Contain More Vitamin C Than An Orange

Vitamin C can help boost your immune health

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that your body needs to function properly. This vitamin offers some impressive health benefits. It is a strong antioxidant that can help reduce the risk of several chronic diseases. Vitamin C is also crucial for the health of your immune system. It is a water-soluble vitamin found in several fruits and vegetables. Oranges and other citrus foods are considered the best sources of vitamin C. One medium-sized orange contains 70 mg of vitamin C. However, there are several other natural sources that contain more vitamin C than an orange. In this article, let's explore these sources.

Vitamin C daily requirement

According to the National Institute of Health, adult men require 90 mg and adult female require 75 mg of vitamin C in a day,

Foods that contain vitamin C

In an Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of food sources that contain more vitamin C than an orange. Take a look at these sources:

1. Kiwi

The nutritionist explained that around two kiwis contain 137 mg of vitamin C.

Kiwi is also an excellent source of fibre that can help prevent digestive issues. Kiwi is also known to boost heart health and control blood pressure.

2. Papaya

Papayas are loaded with essential nutrients. This fruit also has a strong antioxidant effect that can help lower the risk of several diseases. The nutritionist revealed that around one cup of chopped papaya contains 88 mg of vitamin C.

3. Guava

Guava is a delicious fruit with multiple essential nutrients. A single guava contains 126 mg of vitamin C, approximately.

Eating guava can help lower blood sugar levels, boost heart health, improve your digestion and may aid in weight loss.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple contains digestive enzymes. It can help boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Pineapples are loaded with vitamin B6, potassium, copper and thiamine. The expert explained that one cup of chopped pineapple has 79 mg of vitamin C.

5. Bell pepper

Bell peppers are also a good source of vitamin C. A medium-sized red bell pepper has 152 mg of this vitamin. You can add bell peppers to different food items.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.