Still Having Unhealthy Hot Chocolate? Try This Nutritionist-Approved Recipe

"Healthiest hot chocolate ever" says nutritionist

Winter is the perfect season to cosy up under a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate. One sip, and the warmth of the beverage melts away the chill in the air. The rich, creamy drink, often topped with marshmallows or whipped cream, creates a comforting evening and doubles the joy of cold-weather days. As delicious as hot chocolate is, it can have a downside if consumed frequently. Many store-bought mixes are high in sugar and fat, and some contain additives that can make them unhealthy. Are you put off by the idea of indulging in hot chocolate this winter? Worry not, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has the perfect solution for all hot chocolate lovers.

Palak Nagpal has dropped a video on Instagram presenting viewers with the “Healthiest hot chocolate ever”. It is not only super-easy to prepare but also is very healthy as compared to the one found in stores. “This hot chocolate will heal you. You know when we say food is medicine this is what we mean,” she says.

Let's get into the details:

Palak Nagpal recommends using high-quality raw cacao powder for a nutrient boost. Raw cacao contains 40 times more antioxidants than blueberries, helping to fight inflammation. It is also rich in magnesium, iron and zinc, which are beneficial for energy, relaxation and hair health. Additionally, raw cacao improves good cholesterol, supports heart health and enhances blood flow. Infused with flavanols, it helps slow the ageing process and boosts gut health. High in fibre, raw cacao also promotes smooth digestion. “This is not just any chocolate. It is raw cacao — pure, unprocessed, no chemicals, no nutrients removed, the real deal,” adds the nutritionist.

Recipe

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee or coconut oil in a pan.

2. Toast 2 tablespoons of ragi, then add water and whisk until smooth.

3. Stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons of raw cacao powder.

4. Add milk and cook until the mixture thickens.

5. Sweeten with jaggery or date paste to taste.

6. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt and add dark chocolate for extra richness, if desired.

So what are you waiting for? Follow this recipe and enjoy the drink.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.