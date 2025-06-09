Protein-Packed, No-Bake Dessert? This Viral Dessert Might Be Your New Guilt-Free Indulgence

When it comes to healthy eating, most of us are caught in a daily tug-of-war between nourishing our bodies and satisfying our cravings. The dream? A dessert that doesn't sabotage your goals but still hits the sweet spot. Enter Rashi Chowdhary, a well-known nutritionist, who just might have cracked the code. With her latest Instagram video, she's proving that taste and nutrition can coexist—even in a dessert.

In the now-viral clip, Rashi can be seen reacting with utter disbelief to what she's just made. “What? What? Check this out. I don't even know how this worked out. Like, you will not believe the ingredients in this and I was repulsed,” she exclaims, laughing. She confesses that at first glance, the viral recipe turned her off. “I was repulsed when I saw this viral video,” she says honestly, but adds with growing excitement, saying, "but this is one of those that's actually, actually really nice. So much protein in this one. It just tastes so great.”

As she breaks the dessert open on camera, she zooms in on its texture. “Look at the texture. There's no protein powder. Crunchy walnuts,” she points out. “The best form of protein that you can get,” she continues, while offering one small caveat. "The only downside is that there's a bit of sugar in it. I mean not bit, there is sugar in it," she adds.

But just when you're about to feel guilty, she swoops in with the beauty bonus, “But again, it's one of those great things for your beauty face. You have to give this a try.”

Watch it here:

Judging by her caption, even Rashi didn't expect to be wowed. “I tried this viral recipe and actually liked it (didn't expect it would turn sooo TASTY )” she wrote.

"You just need 5 ingredients and it's all done without any hassle of baking! It has some sugar in the form of manuka honey, but you can indulge in this dessert in your Luteal Phase when you're craving something sweet," she added.

So, will you be giving this no-bake protein beauty bite a try?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.