Stick To This 5-Point Formula To Keep Your Heart Healthy

While heart diseases are increasing globally, in India, it has become an epidemic. The incidence of heart diseases has risen over the years due to factors such as smoking, diabetes, hypertension, abdominal obesity, psycho-social stress, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. Therefore, early-stage intervention in the form of prevention is the best solution to combat heart diseases. A few simple changes in lifestyle can also go a long way in keeping the heart healthy.

Things to follow to have a healthy heart:

1. Consume a heart-friendly diet: Diet plays a crucial role in keeping the heart healthy. The consumption of processed and junk food should be avoided to keep LDL or bad cholesterol and triglycerides under control. Excessive intake of sodium and sugar should also be avoided. There should be an adequate amount of fruits, vegetables and whole grains included in the diet for fibre, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. The consumption of meat, refined grains, foods with preservatives and additives should be limited to once a week. A healthy diet helps in preventing the build-up of plaque in the walls of the arteries, thereby reducing risk of heart disease.

2. Engage in physical activity to keep weight under control: It is important to engage in at least 45 mins of exercise or any other form of physical activity daily to keep heart health in check. This can include brisk walk, jogging, running, yoga, weightlifting, cycling, swimming and other activities. It is advisable to gradually increase the intensity and duration of physical activity. Taking short breaks in between to go for a stroll around the house can give the eyes some rest along with the body. Additionally, one should engage in some form of home workout.

3. Avoid/ manage stress: Stress management plays a significant role in the prevention of heart diseases. Stress or pressure can lead to anxiety which can cause palpitations, breathlessness and uneasiness. It impacts the blood pressure level and heart rate, and the triggers causing it must be identified and managed through techniques like meditation and yoga. Therefore, mental health is as important as physical wellness.

4. Avoid consumption of tobacco and alcohol/ smoking: Smoking and alcohol consumption can have detrimental effects on the heart. They increase the triglyceride level and blood pressure, increasing risk of heart diseases and stroke. This is because consumption of both tobacco and alcohol lead to the build-up of fatty deposits in and around the heart, thereby restricting the blood flow. The presence of carcinogens in these can also cause heart failure or stroke.

5. Get adequate sleep: Lack of adequate and good quality sleep can increase the risk of heart disease. It is essential to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily. Sleep helps repair the body and inadequate sleep can cause high blood pressure, irritation and developing unhealthy food habits. Uneasy sleep can result in sleep apnea which can also lead to high blood pressure and in very serious cases, heart attacks. It is advisable to practice meditation before going to bed to get good and sufficient sleep.

In addition to these measures, ensuring regular screening at periodic frequency is extremely important, especially as one ages. One's focus should always be on their health and wellness to live a disease-free life.

(Dr. Sanjay Mittal, Director, Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta Gurgaon)