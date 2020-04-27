Stay Hydrated This Summer: Beat The Heat With These Refreshing Drinks

Fight dehydration with these summer drinks

Highlights Drink more water in summers

Add water loaded fruits to your diet

Make sure that you consume plenty of summer fruits

Summers are here! With an increase in temperature, you need to take care of various factors to stay healthy. You need to protect your skin from sunlight, consume a nutritious diet, enjoy the goodness of summer fruits and much more. Most importantly you need to stay hydrated to fight the increasing temperature. Many suffer from dehydration during the summer season. Drinking enough water is essential for your body. You drink more water in summers and keeps you hydrated. This summer stay hydrated with different drinks. Here are a few you can try this summer.

Summer drinks: Stay hydrated with these drinks

1. Detox water

You can add the goodness of summer fruits to water. Cut a variety of fruits and add to chilled water. You can add chopped lemon, cucumber, watermelon, berries, orange and other fruits of your choice. Drink this water throughout the day and refill when required. It will help in detoxification and keep you hydrated.

Prepare detox water to stay hydrated

Photo Credit: iSock

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is loaded with several health benefits. It can help you fight dehydration. It is a popular Indian drink that can help you boost digestion. You can add some cumin seeds and salt to enhance the taste.

Also read: Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?

3. Coconut water

Coconut water is a good source of nutrients. It is extremely hydrating. It can also help you enhance digestion, boost heart health, control blood pressure, prevent kidney stones and much more. You can drink coconut water daily. It is also good for your skin.

Coconut water is loaded with nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Aam Panna

Aam panna is another drink that can keep you cool this summer. To prepare aam panna you need raw mango puree and add ingredients including salt, sugar, mint leave and cumin to it. It is tasty as well as will offer you the goodness of raw mango. This is a tasty treat that can keep you hydrated.

Also read: These Detox Drinks Are All You Need For Quick Weight Loss And Better Health

5. Lemon water

This is a very common drink which you can prepare with simple steps at home. Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C which can help you keep dehydration at bay. You can prepare lemon water daily. Do not add too much sugar or salt to it.

Also read: Get Glowing Skin With These Detox Drinks; Know Methods To Prepare

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.