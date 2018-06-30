Smoking Adversely Affects Bone Health, Could Delay Healing After An Injury: 5 Negative Effects Of Smoking On Bone Health

A new study suggests that smoking delays shinbone healing

Smoking is a health hazard and we all know that. But did you know, how exactly smoking harms your bones? Experts say that the effect on smoking on bone healing is not well-known in the medical community. A new study suggests that smoking delays shinbone healing. The study suggested that all patients suffering from a fracture should be given smoking cessation support in order to prevent further damage. The shinbone fractures, in adults, are usually fixed through a surgical procedure which involves the implantation of a metal rod in a hollow space within the bone. This treatment usually is helpful for tibial fractures. But in 10-15% cases, the bone does not heal timely, thereby resulting in an arrested healing. This condition is known as nonunion or an arrested bone. Surprisingly, women aged 30-49 were at an increased risk of this condition. Now there wasn't a biological explanation for this, but factors like employment, physical activity and environment seemed to have an effect on the same. This contributes to bone healing in a way which is not easy to measure. The study revealed that smoking was not linked to an increased risk of nonunion but it did extend the time taken for union. Nonunion showed a non-linear trend with age. It also showed that women in adulthood could be at an increased risk of this condition as compared to the other groups.

But the effect on smoking on your bone health goes beyond just delaying the healing process post a fracture. In this article, we bring to you 5 such risks posed by smoking to your bone health.

Here are 5 negative effects of smoking on your bone health. Take a look.

1. Decreased bone density

Research shows that people who are prone to smoking are at an increased risk of decreasing bone density. Over the years, the chemicals in smoking and tobacco deteriorate your bones and increase your risk of suffering from bone fractures and conditions like osteoporosis.

2. Fractures

Smoking decreases your bone density over the years and that makes you more vulnerable to fractures. Minor traumas to your bone, even the slightest of shocks can give you a fracture. And the worst part is that these fractures do not heal easily, especially, in old age.

3. Low bone mass

Smoking is a health hazard which impairs the growth of your bones. But did you know how second hand smoke impairs your bone health? Sadly, even the second hand smokers (those who do not smoke but stay around smokers) are at an increased risk of low bone mass. Second hand smoking is known to be just as harmful as smoking.

4. Vertebral fractures

One in eight hip fractures takes place due to smoking. Research shows that current smokers lose bone mass much faster than those who quit smoking and those who never smoked in the first place. Studies have also shown that male smokers had a higher risk of suffering more bone fractures than women.

5. Osteoporosis

A number of toxic substances in cigarettes like nicotine can trigger bone damage in a number of ways. It decreases the blood supply to the bones and hampers the production of new bone cells. It prevents the absorption of calcium in the bones and breaks down estrogen as well. Estrogen is an important hormone when it comes to building and maintaining a strong skeleton. All these factors contribute to osteoporosis at a later stage in life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.