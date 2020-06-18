Signs And Symptoms That Indicate You Are Too Stressed

Stress can put you at a higher risk of chronic diseases

Stress affects your thoughts and feelings, and your behaviour. But the side effects of stress are limited to your mood. It can negatively affect your overall health too. If left uncontrolled, too much stress can contribute to a higher risk of chronic conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. High levels of stress are linked with frequent headaches, insomnia, weak immune system, tense muscles, constant fatigue and digestive issues too. Your body may show some signs and symptoms when stress. Here are the warning signs your body show. Also, know ways to manage stress effectively.

Signs of stress you must watch out for

1. Frequent headaches

Stress may contribute to frequent headaches. Studies have also highlighted that stress can cause pain in the head or neck region. Another study found that too much stress is linked with increased headache intensity.

2. Lack of sleep

When you are tensed or stressed you are less likely to fall asleep peacefully. Lack of sleep due to stress can make you feel tired all time. It can cause inability to perform day to day tasks. One may also experience chronic fatigue due to uncontrolled stress and poor sleep.

3. Change in appetite

This symptom may vary from person to person. Many crave sugary foods when stressed whereas many also experience reduced appetite. Consuming too many calories whenever stressed can lead to weight gain. This condition needs medical help.

Many crave sugary items when stressed

4. Anxiety

Some may also experience anxiety due to increased stress. Anxiety can make you feel a variety of emotions at the same time. This condition should not be left untreated. Consult an expert to fight with anxiety.

5. Fluctuations in mood

Stress can also make you moody. You may feel angry, irritated or sad. Some may also feel worthless or depressed. Relaxation techniques help in controlling these mood swings.

Ways to manage stress

You need to manage stress before it takes a toll on your health. You should exercise daily, consume a healthy diet and meditate more often. Spending more time with your friend, family or pet can also help you. If experiencing too much stress, seek medical help before its too late.

