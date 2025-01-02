Sick Of Winter Myths? Here's Your Dos & Don'ts Guide

Winter health often comes with myths. One common myth is that cold weather causes colds or the flu. However, in reality, these illnesses are caused by viruses, not the cold itself. Although, colder temperatures can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility. Another myth is that you don't need sunscreen in winter but UV rays are still harmful even on cloudy cold days. Many also believe that heavier meals are necessary to “keep us warm," but overindulgence can lead to weight gain. Myths like avoiding exercise outdoors in winter can also hinder fitness as dressing appropriately allows you for safe and enjoyable workouts even in the cold. Keep reading as we list some dos and don'ts to keep in mind to stay healthy during winter.

5 Dos to stay fit during winter

Exercise boosts circulation, strengthens immunity and improves mood during darker winter months. Layer up to ensure you stay warm during outdoor activities or opt for indoor workouts to maintain your fitness routine.

Winter vegetables like spinach, carrots, and sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense and help support overall health. These are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that strengthen immunity.

Cold weather reduces thirst signals, but staying hydrated is essential for digestion, energy and skin health. Warm herbal teas or soups can help you stay hydrated more easily during winter.

Winter air dries out the skin, so use a good moisturiser. Sunscreen is equally vital to protect against UV damage, especially if you're in snowy or high-altitude areas where UV reflection is stronger.

Shorter daylight hours can disrupt sleep cycles. Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep to keep your immune system strong and maintain energy levels.

5 Don'ts to stay fit during winter

Cold muscles are more prone to injury, so skipping warm-ups before exercise can be risky. Stretching and light cardio prepare your body for physical activity.

While hearty meals are tempting, overindulging in rich, calorie-dense foods can lead to weight gain. Balance comfort foods with nutrient-rich, lower-calorie options.

The reduced sense of thirst in winter can lead to dehydration, which affects energy levels and skin health. Make a conscious effort to drink fluids regularly.

Reduced sun exposure during winter can lead to vitamin D deficiency. Include vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, fortified milk, or supplements to maintain bone and immune health.

Overusing heaters can dry out indoor air, leading to respiratory issues and skin dryness. Use humidifiers to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels.

By following these dos and don'ts, you can stay fit, healthy, and energised throughout winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.