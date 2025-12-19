Should You Replace Sugar With Jaggery This Winter? Expert Answers

Jaggery, known as gur in Hindi, is a traditional sweetener made from the sap of sugarcane or the juice of palm trees. Jaggery is often used as a natural sweetener in dishes like sweets (mithai), halwa, and kheer. It can also be added to teas and other beverages for flavour and sweetness. In India, jaggery is commonly consumed during the colder months as it is believed to have warming properties that help maintain body temperature. Consuming jaggery in winter may help alleviate issues such as colds and coughs, and is often recommended to combat seasonal ailments. It is often consumed with peanuts or sesame seeds, making a nutritious, warm snack during the colder months.

Is jaggery healthy?

Jaggery is more nutritious than refined sugar as it retains some minerals and vitamins. Its nutritional components include:

Vitamins : It has essential vitamins such as B vitamins (B1, B2, B6) and vitamin C

: It has essential vitamins such as B vitamins (B1, B2, B6) and vitamin C Minerals : It is rich in minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium

: It is rich in minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium Calories: Jaggery contains approximately 383 calories per 100 grams, which is higher than sugar

"Jaggery is less processed than white sugar and contains the molasses component from the sugar cane plant that provides some nutrient potential, small quantities of iron, magnesium, potassium and other minerals. Jaggery is often considered a healthier alternative to sugar. Regardless, nutritionally speaking, both jaggery and sugar contain primarily sucrose (again, equal amounts of calories) and have similar health impacts. Jaggery does provide a slightly slower rise in blood glucose compared to sugar; consequently, moderation of use is the most important recommendation," explained Ms. Nidhi Sahai, Head of Department - Dietetics, Medanta Hospital, Noida.

Should you consume jaggery in winter?

Jaggery is particularly popular during the winter months in India. "Jaggery has a natural warming property and can help warm your body during the winter months. As well, it contains minerals that support your immune system and hemoglobin levels; therefore, it helps reduce fatigue. Additionally, jaggery can assist in digestion and may alleviate cough, cold or sore throat when consumed in moderation," she added.

Health benefits of jaggery:

1. It provides essential minerals and vitamins that can improve overall health.

2. Jaggery can help in digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes.

3. It aids in detoxification by cleansing the body of toxins and impurities, especially in the liver.

4. Due to its antioxidant properties, it can help strengthen immunity and fight infections.

5. It provides an instant energy boost, making it great for physical exertion.

Some cons you shouldn't ignore:

While jaggery has many benefits, it should be consumed in moderation due to its high caloric content. Excessive consumption can lead to weight gain since it's high in calories.

Even though it has a lower glycemic index than sugar, it can still affect blood glucose levels, so those with diabetes should be cautious.

Some individuals may be allergic to jaggery or experience digestive issues.

Should you replace white sugar with jaggery?

"While jaggery is an unrefined form of sugar and has small amounts of nutrients and minerals that refined sugars do not have, it is still a calorie-rich, carbohydrate-rich food and should be consumed in moderation. People often replace white sugar with jaggery because they feel that it is not as sweet. Additionally, many people will use more jaggery than they would with white sugar. However, one should consider using it as an alternative to a small portion of refined sugar and use it in moderation. Diabetics should be particularly careful when considering using jaggery," Ms Sahai explained.

Tips for safe consumption

Consume in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake and manage blood sugar levels effectively.

Opt for organic, unrefined jaggery without additives for the best health benefits.

Pair it with nuts and seeds for a balanced snack.

If you have underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or obesity, consult with a healthcare provider before adding jaggery to your diet.

By incorporating jaggery wisely into your diet, you can enjoy its benefits while reducing the risk associated with it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.